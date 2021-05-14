Fully vaccinated individuals in Pima County can go without masks, mostly.
During an emergency meeting Friday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted, 4-1, to rescind the county’s mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in most public spaces, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.
The new county resolution advises face coverings and social distancing in all public places for those who are not fully vaccinated, and still recommends mask use, regardless of vaccination status, on public transportation and in schools, health care settings, correctional facilities, shelters and congregate facilities.
The latest county public health advisory also advises that people attending large indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees should continue to wear masks, as well as students, teachers, school administrators and staff, in accordance with the CDC’s school guidance.
Individuals are considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
According to the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker, more than 418,000 Pima County residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.