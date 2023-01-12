GV library inside.JPG

Patrons read inside the Joyner-Green Valley library on Thursday. Digital book checkouts across the Pima County Public Library system exceeded one million in 2022.  

Books were flying off the digital shelves at the Pima County Public Library in 2022, reaching one million checkouts, the library system announced Thursday, ranking it among some of the busiest libraries in the world.

It’s the second time in three years that Pima County libraries have seen a record number of digital checkouts – the library system also reached one million digital checkouts in 2020.

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens, was the highest circulating print title and audiobook in the Pima County Public Library in 2022. 


