Books were flying off the digital shelves at the Pima County Public Library in 2022, reaching one million checkouts, the library system announced Thursday, ranking it among some of the busiest libraries in the world.
It’s the second time in three years that Pima County libraries have seen a record number of digital checkouts – the library system also reached one million digital checkouts in 2020.
The county system now ranks in the top 55 public library systems worldwide in total digital circulation, and is among 129 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million digital checkouts in 2022.
“Our community members are enjoying digital content on the Libby app and it shows. It's wonderful to know we're providing customers who prefer digital materials with what they want most,” Library Director Amber Mathewson said.
Jessica Pryde, a librarian in PCPL’s Collection Development Office and author of a recently released book, “Black Love Matters,” said the milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of ebooks and audiobooks, especially as they provide readers with a more convenient way to interact with the library system.
“You don’t have to schedule time to drop into a library to grab a book, and also you always have your device on the go (if you read using a smartphone) or small enough that you can move around with it,” Pryde said.
“There’s also just a vast number of books that are more easily available digitally, especially self-published ones,” she said.
PCPL also provides a number of digital offerings to library card holders, including music, movie and television streaming services, which Pryde said have also seen a “steady rise in usage” over the years as more materials are added to those catalogs.
To deliver all their digital content, PCPL provides readers with 24/7 access to its ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app, a library reading application created by OverDrive that has seen its reader usage grow year after year.
Pima County readers just need a valid library card to browse and check out ebooks, audiobooks, movies and more from the digital catalog, which can be accessed on most major electronic devices, smartphones and tablets.
Due to the nature of the digital catalog, Pryde said that PCPL was unable to drill down into popular checkouts at specific libraries across the county such as Green Valley and Sahuarita, but the top titles that Pima County’s digital readers couldn’t get enough of last year included:
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
