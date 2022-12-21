In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a lease of a former industrial building along West Drexel Road – just south of Tucson Spectrum – for use as a temporary shelter to house a growing number of asylum seekers crossing the southern border.

The six-month lease agreement totals about $332,000, which will be supported by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds, funneled through Pima County.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

