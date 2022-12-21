In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a lease of a former industrial building along West Drexel Road – just south of Tucson Spectrum – for use as a temporary shelter to house a growing number of asylum seekers crossing the southern border.
The six-month lease agreement totals about $332,000, which will be supported by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds, funneled through Pima County.
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, the county’s major nonprofit humanitarian programming partner, will run the expanded shelter, alongside administrative operations at its Casa Alitas Welcome Center, which also serves as a congregate shelter facility.
In addition to providing space to accommodate more volunteers, County Administrator Jan Lesher told board members that providing a single, “big box” facility for asylum seekers will save time and money in the long run, as the county will consolidate its other shelter spaces – which include hotel spaces rented throughout the county – into one place, and will be able to more efficiently move people to their next destination.
“Sometimes when we have individuals, when we’ve had a variety of non-congregate facilities like the hotels, it’s a challenge when they begin to learn that there’s access to airplane capacity…and trying to get people very quickly to the airport, it’s more difficult to help facilitate that next step,” Lesher said.
“Now, when individuals are brought in by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) or CBP (Customs and Border Protection), we can know exactly where they are, and we can then work with them to get them on quickly to the next spot,” she said.
Lesher also told board members that FEMA has expressed a preference for funding more of these “big box” shelters in the future, in place of non-congregate facilities.
The county will be working with CCSSA, as well as the American Red Cross, to equip the new facility in the coming weeks. Lesher estimated it would be 45 to 60 days before the facility is ready, and it will be capable of supporting nearly 400 people.
Title 42
Since April 2019, the county has worked with CCSSA to help shelter asylum seekers, who are legally in the U.S., and are brought to the Casa Alitas facility by CBP or ICE.
Asylum seekers may stay at the shelter for a few days before moving on to stay with sponsor families, while judges consider their requests for asylum. Families and individuals at the shelter can temporarily rest, rehydrate, eat and care for their children at the facility while CCSSA volunteers help them contact family members or contacts in other parts of the United States.
According to a memo from Shane Clark, director of Pima County’s Office of Emergency Management, about 23% of individuals depart the facility the same day they arrive, and about 42% of individuals depart the next day.
But the anticipated end of Title 42 has the county preparing for a higher number of asylum seekers in the coming days, with fears that the lifting of the mandate will cause a spike in the number of people at ports of entry.
According to Clark’s memo, the Department of Homeland Security has estimated that the end of the policy would result in about 12,000 more releases in the Pima County area per month, or about 400 more per day, over current operations.
From 2019 to date, over 111,000 asylum seekers have been released to local humanitarian aid partners in Pima County, and about 62% of those individuals arrived in 2022.
“Of note, the largest volumes to-date were in November, in which the local network received over 11,000 asylum seekers from DHS agencies. December 2022 is already on track, even before the T42 lift, to eclipse the November number,” Clark wrote.
The Title 42 program permits Customs and Border Protection agents to expel migrants attempting to enter the country back to Mexico or their home countries without the typical legal review over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The program was set to expire Dec. 21 before the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted its termination late Tuesday to consider taking up the case.
A coalition of 19 Republican-led states – including Arizona – have argued that the end of Title 42 would wreak havoc in border communities. But in a court filing on Tuesday, the Department of Justice countered by saying that the states do not claim “any interest in public health or slowing the spread of COVID-19,” and instead “candidly acknowledge that they wish to use the Title 42 orders as a makeshift immigration-control measure.”
“The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings… But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public-health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public-health justification,” Elizabeth Prelogar, U.S. Solicitor General, writes in the filing.
“Instead, it is to rely on the immigration laws Congress has prescribed in Title 8. The government is prepared to do that, including by surging resources and invoking its Title 8 authorities to implement new policies in response to the temporary disruption that is likely to occur whenever the Title 42 orders end.”
As part of the filing, Prelogar asked that if the court denies the states’ request before Friday (Dec. 23), that it leave the short-term stay in effect until Dec. 27, which would effectively keep Title 42 in place for a few more days.