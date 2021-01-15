Pima County can stake a claim as one of the busiest library systems in the world with its record-breaking one million digital-book checkouts in 2020.
“This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of ebooks and audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic,” said Holly Schaffer, community relations manager at Pima County Public Library.
Schaffer said Pima County is among 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts, and is in the top 55 worldwide in total digital circulation.
It didn’t take a pandemic for the county to ramp up its digital offerings, but when it happened it was ready to serve. For several years, readers have had access to e-books, audiobooks, magazines and streaming videos through OverDrive, a custom digital library collection.
The most popular title through OverDrive in 2020 was “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama. That was followed by “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson; “A Promised Land,” by Barak Obama; “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens; and “Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Strout.
Among audiobooks, the top 5 were: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J.K. Rowling; “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama; “Educated,” by Tara Westover; “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens; and “Redemption,” by David Baldacci.
Victoria Salajko, manager at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, said the staff has gone above and beyond during this difficult time.
“They have shown great flexibility as we adjusted our service model several times in response to the pandemic,” she said. “We had to learn quickly how to make our services pandemic-ready with cleaning supplies, Plexiglass, gloves and more.”
Services include item pick-up at a table outside the entrance, or curbside.
“There was no class on pandemic preparedness in library school; these changes were unprecedented,” she said.
Readers need a library card from Pima County Public Library to access digital books from the OverDrive-powered digital collection on any major device.
What about good, old-fashioned hardbacks? The most popular titles in Green Valley in December: “Credible Threat,” by J.A. Jance; “The Law of Innocence,” by Michael Connelly; “Walk the Wire,” by David Baldacci; “Fair Warning,” by Michael Connelly; and “A Time for Mercy,” by John Grisham.