uchc2.JPG

Adelina Lopez prepares a COVID-19 vaccine in the rain during a UCHC vaccination site in January. 

 Jamie Verwys / Green Valley News

The Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Rd., will hold a COVID-19 vaccination site this Wednesday, March 17 in partnership with United Community Health Center. 

Pre-registration is required to receive a vaccination and is limited to the current eligibility groups, including people ages 55 and up and frontline essential workers from certain industries. 

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

To register, visit uchcaz.org/covid-vaccine-open-registration-links

As of Monday, all of UCHC’s available Johnson & Johnson vaccines for the event were already booked, but registration for the Moderna vaccine was still available. 

Vaccines are limited.

Join the online forum

Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.