The Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Rd., will hold a COVID-19 vaccination site this Wednesday, March 17 in partnership with United Community Health Center.
Pre-registration is required to receive a vaccination and is limited to the current eligibility groups, including people ages 55 and up and frontline essential workers from certain industries.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register, visit uchcaz.org/covid-vaccine-open-registration-links.
As of Monday, all of UCHC’s available Johnson & Johnson vaccines for the event were already booked, but registration for the Moderna vaccine was still available.
Vaccines are limited.