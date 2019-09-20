There's no shortage of complaints about beat-up roads in Pima County, but with more funding and a new way to pinpoint the biggest problems, the county expects substantial progress on repairs in the next five years. How much of that will be in Green Valley will be determined over the next three months.
The optimism comes as the county makes a shift in how road repairs are funded. Traditionally, the bulk of projects were funded through bonds. But voters sent a loud message when they said no to road bonds in 2015 and 2018. That, coupled with more money available as the county pays off a 1997 bond and the economy improves, had the Board of Supervisors adopting a new model in July.
An expected increase in property valuations will help fund a Pay-As-You-Go, or PAYGO, model where money is set aside similar to a savings account and then used to fund projects without borrowing.
The county has $26 million budgeted for road repairs this fiscal year — $15 million from the Highway User Reserve Fund (HURF), $6 million from the 1997 HURF bond, and $5 million from the General Fund. It will fund work on 118 miles of roads in unincorporated Pima County — 90 miles of arterial and collector roads and 28 miles of local roads.
Deputy County Administrator Carmine DeBonis told the Green Valley Council on Thursday that he expects Pima County to be spending $50 million annually on road repairs in five years.
It's not just an increase in road repair money that's changing. How road conditions are rated and prioritized has changed, with some of the decisions being driven by concerns voiced by the GVC.
When it comes to rating a road, the county has switched from a 10-point scale to 100-point scale, which will provide greater detail about road conditions, DeBonis said.
There are about 1,900 miles of paved roads in unincorporated Pima County and 63 percent are rated in failed or poor condition, he said. With the new approach, Debonis said that within five years, the goal is that all roads rated failed or poor will be repaired; within 10 years, all roads will rate good or very good.
The county will use the pavement management software StreetSaver to help prioritize work. DeBonis said StreetSaver takes into account the road ratings and conditions and then determines which will be repaired based on available funds. A van will drive roads and record conditions. The program is used on arterial and collector roads — arterials are main roads; collector roads lead to arterials. Local roads — those in neighborhoods — will be repaired on a worst-first basis, and the county is seeking public input to determine the criteria it will use in prioritizing which will be listed for repairs in next fiscal year's budget.
The county's Transportation Advisory Committee has an online survey, and feedback can be offered at its monthly meetings. DeBonis said the list of roads scheduled for repair in the 2021 fiscal year, which starts July 1, is expected to be ready in January.
Much of the county's changes have been in response to community concerns, including those from the GVC. President Thao Tiedt and TAC member Don Weaver wrote in the Green Valley News in July that they were disappointed the work of their Road Prioritization Committee was ignored by the county when only one of the GVC-recommended roads was scheduled for repair work. That, apparently, could change.
"We're going to be working with them (TAC) to go ahead and get the right list," DeBonis said Thursday. "And I'm confident that when the list for fiscal '21 is generated, it is going to line up much more closely with the roads subcommittee right assessment of which roads need the greatest attention."