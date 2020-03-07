With just nine days left for Democrats to vote in Arizona's Presidential Preference Election, records show Pima County has seen an increase in Democrats.
Arizona's Presidential Preference Election is on March 17. Sixty-seven pledged and 12 super delegates are at stake as candidates look to get the required 1,991 to win the Democratic nomination.
The field of candidates started out at 25, but is now down to only three.
Last week former Indiana Mayor Peter Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race, only leaving Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard in contention.
However, according to the Associated Press, Gabbard has only collected two delegates so far. Biden and Sanders have 643 and 566 delegates, respectively.
Biden had a slow start but made a comeback in the South after Super Tuesday on March 3. He took 10 of the 14 states on Super Tuesday, but among Sanders's four was California with its 415 delegates.
Registered voters
Catherine Ripley is the executive director of the Pima County Democratic Party. She said Sanders and Biden would both have a good shot at winning the general election in November.
"This election is going to come down to one thing, and that is voter turnout," she said. "So if all the Democrats turn out to vote and if we get enough independents to register as Democrats, the party will win."
According to the Pima County Recorder's Office, Democrats have seen a 7 percent increase in registered voters since January.
On Jan. 6, the Recorder's office reported 221,475 registered Democrats in the county. The most recent numbers posted on Monday show 236,479 Democrats in the county.
By comparison, there was only a 1.5 percent increase in the number of registered Republicans. There were 168,507 registered Republicans on Jan. 6 and 171,073 as of Monday.
"We saw a surge, a big surge," Ripley said. "And you can see those numbers at the County Recorder's Office."
At their office in Tucson, Ripley said they averaged one Republican per day physically arrive and re-register as a Democrat in January and February. She said they had independents re-registering as well.
The County Recorder's Office reported the number of voters listed as other – which includes independent and no-party – has dropped by more than 3,000.
Overall, registration has grown 2.5 percent. There were 569,597 registered voters in Pima County on Jan. 6. On Monday, there were 583,889 registered voters.
The deadline to register as a Democrat for the Presidential Preference Election was Feb. 18.
Making a choice
Ripley said the party must remain neutral until there's a nomination, but acknowledged there's a significant distance between the two frontrunners.
"Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, although both Democrats, are a part of that wide spectrum that's called the Democratic Party," Ripley said. "Bernie, leaning pretty far left as a progressive, and a self-proclaimed Democratic-Socialist, and Joe Biden, who's a centrist and a moderate Democrat. And he's always been that."
Ripley said you could find the same spectrum divide among the nation's Democrats.
"I think demographically you can kind of speculate that there's going to be the same people voting for Bernie Sanders that want to promote the more progressive platforms, like immigration and gun reform, Medicare for all and free education," she said. "So you're looking at a lot of the younger demographics, the young people leaning towards Bernie Sanders."
However, Ripley said it was a surprise that Biden did well with minority voters during Super Tuesday and goes to show that the usual demographics might not always lead to predictable outcomes.
"People are voting with their hearts. I also think they're voting with a mix of excitement, anticipation and anxiety as well as nervousness about our country as a whole," Ripley said. "A lot of people are looking at their day to day lives, how is this going to affect 'me,' whether it's education or it's health or the economy or climate."
She said there is also a significant faction of moderates who are looking only for a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump.
GV and Sahuarita voters
At Posada Java, Green Valley residents Pam and Dick Duchaine enjoy their drinks and pastries with their dog, Frankie.
In 2016, the couple supported Sanders, but this year they are backing Biden for the March 17 election.
"Biden just has a whole wealth of experience behind him with a very good track record," Pam said. "I think he has a good reputation on the international stage, which Trump has tried to ruin, but I think that Biden could help us regain our place in the international world."
Dick said Sanders would be too overwhelmed with criticism from Republicans because of his policies.
"I think Bernie would be more difficult to elect because of these very extreme ideas that he has," he said. "And I doubt very much that he could ever get (them) through the House and Senate anyways."
Outside the UPS Store at the Continental Shopping Plaza, Sahuarita resident Brenda Bowers stepped out of her vehicle with Democrat-leaning stickers covering the back.
Bowers said she can't stand Sanders and is supporting Biden, who she sees as a good person, despite a tendency of making gaffes when speaking.
"Sometimes he says kind of stupid things, but they aren't dangerous stupid things," she said. "They're just like, 'Oh no Uncle Joe.'"
Bowers said she wanted a woman president at first and liked Warren and Klobuchar. However, she wasn't upset over Warren's decision to drop out on Thursday because she had already decided to support Biden.
Although the Duchaines and Bowers support Biden, all three said they would vote for Sanders in November should he win the nomination.
Terry O'Brien moved to Arizona about three years ago from Minnesota. He said the weather, GVR and being a nice place to live at his age brought him to Green Valley.
O'Brien isn't a registered Democrat because he didn't realize you had to be a party member to vote in the Presidential Preference Election in Arizona.
While O'Brien doesn't think either candidate would have a bad chance against Trump in the general election, he is supporting Biden.
"I think he's got a better chance of winning against Trump," he said.