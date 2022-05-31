A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Pima County is of “increasing concern” to the health department, with trends suggesting cases may continue to rise into June.
In a Friday news conference, Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said that over the previous week, the county saw 147 to 161 cases per 100,000 individuals – a 55% increase from the week of May 18.
The increase has put the community in a state of “accelerated transmission,” Cullen said, with a positivity rate from 12 to 16%.
According to community transmission levels set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county remains in a state of low transmission as hospitalization rates have remained relatively stable, Cullen said, but the increase in local cases is still something to take note of.
“Up to a few months ago when we had our own dashboard…if we were over 100 cases per 100,000 and/or our positivity rate was greater than 10%, then we would kick into an area of high transmission,” Cullen said.
“And while the hospitalization rate has still just minimally increased, COVID is still resulting in mortality or death for individuals who are vulnerable or at high risk, so we don’t want to minimize that and we also don’t want to minimize the long-term effects of COVID,” she said.
COVID cases on the rise during the summer is a trend Cullen admits is “a little unexpected,” but makes sense in the context of Arizona’s rising temperatures.
“We do know that June has not been a kind month to Arizona when we look at it from a COVID perspective. We believe COVID transmission is respiratory, so in the summer months what we’d hope is that people are outside…however we know that as the heat increases, especially here in Southern Arizona, people go inside and that, in my opinion, is a contributing factor to this,” she said.
Based on trends in the northwestern and northeastern parts of the country, the health department is expecting COVID cases to continue to rise in Pima County over the next few weeks.
Limit spread
To limit the spread, Cullen encouraged community members to mask-up indoors in large social settings, and continue other mitigation efforts, like getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible.
“I know people have been trying to predict when’s the best time (to get a COVID booster shot). I think now is the best time. Does that mean you may not need another booster in the fall? None of us know. It may be that every four to six months we need boosters. But right now, I would encourage people to protect themselves,” Cullen said.
According to current CDC guidance, people 12 years old and up who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and adults ages 50 and up are eligible for a second COVID-19 booster dose, and should wait about four months after their first booster to receive an additional dose.
Finally, in an effort to better track the virus as it spreads, Cullen encouraged individuals who are using at-home test kits to report their results — positive or negative — to the health department.
“As you know, our case rates as well as our positivity rates are driven by the information we have. If we do not have that information from you, we cannot log that as a case in the county,” Cullen said.
“That information is critical for us to be able to follow the pandemic and the impact of it on our community, so please, we encourage you to test at home, it’s why we’ve done such a large testing distribution, but if you do, consider reporting to the health department,” she said.
To learn more about how to report a test result, or to find a COVID vaccine provider, visit pima.gov/covid19.