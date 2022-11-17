Pima County constables will soon be armed with body worn cameras (BWC) and TASERs after the Board of Supervisors approved a request from the constables' office on Tuesday. Scottsdale-based Axon is the manufacturer and data storage provider of body-worn cameras used by the Pima County Sheriff's Department (above) and other local law enforcement agencies.
Constables in Pima County will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras (BWC) and TASERs, after the Board of Supervisors approved a special request for the technology Tuesday.
According to a memo from Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, the new BWC technology will help to reconstruct scenarios constables encounter on the job, and provide the county with data to help against claims, should a situation arise.
Pima County Presiding Constable William Lake-Wright, who submitted the request, also noted that BWC would be beneficial in encouraging and providing a consistency of approach in the office and in documenting activity.
The addition of TASERs will also provide constables with a less-lethal option, with holsters that will also be connected to BWC such that when either a TASER or gun are drawn, cameras automatically start recording if not already active.
The total cost of equipping the county’s nine constable positions with BWCs and TASERs over the next five years, including software and service subscription costs, is estimated at $78,250.
This new equipment is the latest in a string of reforms being considered for the constables’ office following the death of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay – just six months into the job – and two others, all of whom were shot and killed in the course of an eviction in Tucson in August.
Since last year, four constables have resigned, one Justice Precinct has been eliminated and one constable has been suspended.
Supervisors tabled further action toward reforming the constabulary Tuesday, moving instead to seek additional legal opinions on their authority over the office and additional input from Presiding Constable Lake-Wright at their Dec. 6 meeting.
Of the recommendations presented by county administration, one suggests creating a Deputy Constable position – an Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training (AZPOST) certified law enforcement officer who would work side-by-side with constables to serve papers for evictions and other high-risk paper services.
Another recommendation suggests cutting the constables’ pay from $67,000 to the minimum allowed by law – $48,294 – should the office choose not to voluntarily standardize their appearance, approach and workload over the next year.
According to a Nov. 15 memo from Lesher, because constables are elected officials, the board’s options “are limited when seeking to encourage or compel consistent policies, procedures, and cooperation,” in the office.
“Constables are ultimately answerable to their precinct’s voters,” Lesher wrote, adding though, that the board “does have the power of the purse and has leeway in setting Constable salaries.”
