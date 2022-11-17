BC close-up.JPG (copy)

Pima County constables will soon be armed with body worn cameras (BWC) and TASERs after the Board of Supervisors approved a request from the constables' office on Tuesday. Scottsdale-based Axon is the manufacturer and data storage provider of body-worn cameras used by the Pima County Sheriff's Department (above) and other local law enforcement agencies.

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Constables in Pima County will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras (BWC) and TASERs, after the Board of Supervisors approved a special request for the technology Tuesday.

According to a memo from Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, the new BWC technology will help to reconstruct scenarios constables encounter on the job, and provide the county with data to help against claims, should a situation arise.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?