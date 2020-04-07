The Pima County Board of Supervisors appointed a new supervisor Tuesday to fill the vacancy left after Chairman Richard Elías died March 28.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson nominated Betty Villegas. She said the Elías family supported Villegas, and other letters of interest had been withdrawn, she said. The board approved Villegas' appointment in a 3-1 vote, with Supervisor Steve Christy opposed.
Christy wanted the board to hold an application period as well as allowing time for groups to hold forums with candidates. Christy said he was concerned about transparency.
Chairman Ramón Valadez said the law does not require an application period and forums.
"All it says in the law is that the remaining members shall appoint, should there be a tie, the Clerk of the Board does cast the deciding vote," he said.
Villegas spent more than 17 years working for Pima County as a housing program manager.
She will serve out the rest of Elías' term, which ends in December. Villegas didn't file to run for the seat during the November election.
The board also unanimously approved Valadez as the new chairman of the board and Bronson as vice chair.