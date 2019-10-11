Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall announced Friday she will not be seeking her seventh term next November.
LaWall announced she will be retiring Dec. 31, 2020, at the end of her current term, bringing to an end more than 40 years as a prosecutor.
"I want to thank the voters of Pima County who have repeatedly put their faith in me and elected me to office six times," LaWall said in a news release. "Serving the people of Pima County as County Attorney is an absolute privilege and has been the highest honor of my life."
LaWall said she is proud of "the many innovative crime prevention, diversion and public outreach programs" her office has created over the years.
"Fighting for justice for victims of crime, being the voice for the vulnerable and voiceless, pursuing an unwavering commitment to public safety by holding accountable those who commit crimes and harm, threaten and endanger others have been the hallmarks of my time in this office. I am profoundly proud of this legacy."
She said she is looking forward to retirement, having the time and freedom to pursue her personal interests and spending more time with her family and friends.