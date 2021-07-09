Pima County achieved a vaccination milestone on Thursday, with 70 percent of the adult population having received at least one dose, according to the CDC’s vaccination dashboard.
CDC data also showed 61.7 percent of those 18 and up have been fully vaccinated.
Other findings included that over 90 percent of those 65 and older in the county have had at least one dose and 67.5 percent of children 12 and up received at least one dose.
The county is still encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to roll up their sleeves.
While breakthrough cases, or COVID-19 infections that occur after someone is fully vaccinated, are rare, they do happen. As of early last week, there have been 401 breakthrough cases among the total 535,000 fully vaccinated Pima County residents.
The county is continuing mobile vaccination efforts. To learn more, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.