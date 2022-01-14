If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Pima County Assessor’s Office is kicking off tax season with a library tour focused on helping homeowners lower their tax bills.
Now through March, staff from the Assessor’s Office will hold office hours at library locations throughout Pima County to answer questions about property taxes, valuations and help eligible homeowners sign up for two exemption programs: one for widows, and another for those who are 100% disabled.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 48,000 Pima County residents – about 5.5% of the county’s total population – identify as widows, and more than 158,000 residents – about 15% of the county’s total population – are living with some form of disability.
Those eligible for the exemption program for widows must have resided with their spouse in Arizona (not separated or divorced) at the time of the spouse's death and cannot have remarried.
Eligible applicants for the disability exemption program must be over the age of 17 and must be medically certified as 100% totally permanently disabled by their doctor.
For both programs, qualifying applicants must be permanent residents of Arizona, and must show proof of a total income below $34,901 if living alone during the previous calendar year, or below $41,870 if living with a child under the age of 18 or who was permanently disabled.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
