Pima County learned a few lessons when students were stuck at home during the pandemic: They and their parents often didn't understand technology well enough to be successful at remote learning.
Cindy Hogan, a digital inclusion ambassador for a new Pima County program called Strategic Plan, said many parents at home with their kids became frustrated or scared and didn’t know how to use the tools, whether due to a language barrier or simply not knowing how to use a computer.
“They weren’t able to help their kids because they are not digital natives,” she said.
Strategic Plan is holding an open forum called “Let’s Talk Tech” in Sahuarita next week with the goal of increasing digital literacy in Pima County.
Strategic Plan is a joint effort by Pima County and Pima County Public Library to improve digital literacy. The program held its first “Let’s Talk Tech” event in Ajo on June 11, where Hogan said they discovered remote learning wasn't the only digital challenge.
“It’s also impacting people in the workforce. People are trying to apply for jobs that require some sort of digital literacy," she said.
The open forums will weigh the need for strategies such as setting up community learning labs or having a librarian available to answer tech questions.
“We are having these listening sessions to be able to hear what people’s specific concerns are,” Hogan said.
A 90-minute “Let’s Talk Tech” forum will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 25 at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive.
