S. Ellington leads a tour (copy)

A group of Titan Missile Museum visitors starts a tour topside on the site in 2017, guided by Scott Ellington (front, left), a former Titan II crew commander from Green Valley.

 Kitty Bottemiller | Green Valley News

The Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita has a new owner, but the museum’s operation is not expected to change much.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved acquisition of the property after the U.S. Air Force, the previous owner, announced plans to dispose of the property, considering it to be surplus. Pima County has leased the property from the USAF since May 1, 1986.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?