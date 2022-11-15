The Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita has a new owner, but the museum’s operation is not expected to change much.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved acquisition of the property after the U.S. Air Force, the previous owner, announced plans to dispose of the property, considering it to be surplus. Pima County has leased the property from the USAF since May 1, 1986.
The museum acquisition was made possible by a $655,000 grant from the Arizona Aerospace Foundation, the current operator of the museum that will stay on as the operator through a continued agreement with the county.
Located at 1580 W. Duval Mine Road in Sahuarita, next to American Legion Post 66, the Titan Missile Museum is home to the sole remaining Titan II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) complex of the 54 that were on alert during the Cold War between 1963 and 1987.
The museum opened its doors to the public on May 21, 1986, and in April 1994, the site was designated as a National Historic Landmark and listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the acquisition agreement, the county plans to preserve the museum and historic landmark as a permanent asset, ensuring both county residents and out-of-county visitors can continue to access the educational and recreational resource for years to come.
