The Pima Council on Aging will hold an online discussion Sept. 25, starting at 1 p.m., on ways older adults can vote safely while following CDC guidelines.
The panel features Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, University of Arizona political science professor Barbara Norrander and National Vote at Home Institute CEO Amber McReynolds.
The online panel will also have a live chat, allowing participants to ask questions.
Residents who want to participate in the one-hour event can join through PCOA's Facebook page by searching @pimacouncilonaging or through the Vimeo website.