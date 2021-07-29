One of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash at Ryan Airfield has been identified.
Pima County’s Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed 87-year-old Marcus Borom of Tucson was the pilot of the plane that crashed on July 27.
Borom was confirmed dead at the scene, though the cause of death has not been determined, Pima County’s Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Hess said Wednesday. Borom was also the registered owner of the aircraft.
A second passenger in the plane was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following the crash.
According to the Tucson Airport Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration’s preliminary accident report, the homebuilt “Long-EZ” type aircraft was approaching Runway 6R at Ryan Airfield around 7:15 a.m. on July 27 when it crashed just short of the runway and flipped over.
A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, which has opened an investigation into the incident, said the airplane wreckage has since been transported to Phoenix where it will be examined by an NTSB investigator on July 29.
The NTSB is expected to publish a preliminary report regarding the incident, which could include information such as radar data, weather conditions, air traffic control communications and airplane maintenance records, in the next two weeks.
Investigations involving fatalities currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete, the NTSB spokesperson said.