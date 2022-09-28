A single-engine plane crashed at Flying Diamond Airpark west of Sahuarita on Wednesday, killing the 76-year-old pilot.
The plane went down about 12:30 p.m. near Flying Diamond Airpark, a residential air park with about two dozen homes in the 17000 block of Lone Saguaro Road.
The plane, a Grumman American AA5B, was manufactured in 1975, and is registered to Bart Prieve, who has homes at the airpark and in Aurora, Colorado. A friend confirmed late Wednesday that Prieve, 76, was the pilot.
A Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said the family had been notified but the agency will not be releasing the name because NTSB is handling the investigation. The NTSB said they would release more information Thursday.
According to Flightaware, an online flight tracker, the plane flew out of Flying Diamond Airpark, and a friend confirmed Prieve was doing touch-and-go landings. The flight tracker indicated he was flying between Flying Diamond and Ryan Airfield west of Tucson, though he didn’t land at Ryan.
“He was a great guy. A lot of fun to talk to, very intelligent,” said Craig Burgess, president of BAJA Sporting Club, which runs a winter softball league in Green Valley.
Burgess said Prieve played softball with the club for years and that it was his passion. He also said Prieve traveled extensively.
“That’s what he did a lot in the summer besides going to softball tournaments across the United States,” Burgess said.
Prieve had a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer sciences and spent his career in telecommunications and advanced communications planning.
Helmet Peak Fire Department Chief Ken Schultz said the plane was about 150 feet off the end of the runway, had been engulfed in flames and was smoldering by the time they arrived on scene. Green Valley Fire District also was at the scene.
PCSD is aiding the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA in the investigation.
Two managers at Flying Diamond Airpark declined to comment.
