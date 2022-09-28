Prieve

Bart Prieve at the plate in 2020.

 Judie Mitchell photo

A single-engine plane crashed at Flying Diamond Airpark west of Sahuarita on Wednesday, killing the 76-year-old pilot.

The plane went down about 12:30 p.m. near Flying Diamond Airpark, a residential air park with about two dozen homes in the 17000 block of Lone Saguaro Road.

54fdd0da5fda4.image.jpg

Bart Prieve, right, in 2015.
DSC06357

Bart Prieve in 2013.


