Green Valley’s newest indoor sports complex just landed at a fire station near you, thanks to a grant from USA Pickleball.

On Thursday, firefighters with the Green Valley Fire District and volunteers with the GVR Pickleball Club measured, taped and netted new pickleball courts inside each of the district’s four stations, giving firefighters and staff a new outlet to exercise and socialize during their downtime. The courts aren't open to the public. 

Pickelball install1.jpg

GVFD firefighters and GVR Pickleball Club members lay down tape for the pickleball courts at GVFD Station 152.
pickleballinstall4.jpeg

GVFD firefighters and GVR Pickleball Club members test out the new court at a fire station in Green Valley. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

