A team of volunteers pose at GVFD Station 152 after installing a new pickleball court. From left, GVFD Battalion Chief Chris Scheller, GVFD Capt. Michael Landman, GVFD Engineer Sean Rickard, GVFD Firefighter Trey Chilcote, GVFD Fire Corps/GVR Pickleball Club member Ellen Brancazio and GVR Pickleball Club members Paul Serra and John Wicklund.
Green Valley’s newest indoor sports complex just landed at a fire station near you, thanks to a grant from USA Pickleball.
On Thursday, firefighters with the Green Valley Fire District and volunteers with the GVR Pickleball Club measured, taped and netted new pickleball courts inside each of the district’s four stations, giving firefighters and staff a new outlet to exercise and socialize during their downtime. The courts aren't open to the public.
“It’s a really great addition because not all of our stations have large, indoor gyms or a lot of workout equipment, so this is something they can do indoors and be active together,” said Kevin McNichols, volunteer coordinator for GVFD.
The idea for the pickleball courts originated from two GVR Pickleball Club members – Carol Hammerle and Ellen Brancazio – who learned about a grant opportunity for pickleball equipment for first responders and brought the idea to McNichols.
From there, it was an easy sell to the battalion chiefs and firefighters, McNichols said.
“I really wanted to make sure that if we were going to install courts at all four stations they would be used. But it was clear that so many of the firefighters already loved to play and all were excited, so they were all on board,” McNichols said.
Each court was placed inside the fire truck bays, McNichols said, so first responders will be able to play any time of the year, regardless of the weather, (and have the option to close the doors and avoid chasing pickleballs all over the station).
Pickleball gear for each stations was provided by Franklin Sports, which supplied a dozen balls for each location, and Pickleball Central, who supplied nets, paddles and tape to mark the courts.
