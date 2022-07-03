When three family members and her dog died around the same time, Karin Miller decided to get a goldendoodle to help her through the grief.
After determining local breeders were too costly, Miller, 73, found one in Philadelphia through Google.
"I thought, 'OK, I can't find anything local that wasn't three, four thousand dollars,'" she said. "So I contacted them."
Soon, she was filling out an application on what appeared to be a legitimate website after confirming the puppy she wanted was available. She received an email approval and a request for $870 — $500 for the puppy and $370 to fly it to Arizona.
Then she received an email that appeared to come from an "air shipping company" asking for a $1,689 deposit for a temperature-controlled crate. That was the first red flag for Miller. Still, she moved forward even though, “It just felt weird to me."
Miller was being pulled into what is a multimillion-dollar scam targeting people who want to buy pets. It's not unlike other scammers who use cash apps, gift cards and fake emails. But the merchandise — puppies and kittens — gets victims emotionally wrapped up and more willing to press on despite warning signs.
In Miller's case, the company assured her they would return 100% of the deposit as soon as the puppy was delivered to her home in Sahuarita. The “breeder” assured her that the shipping company was legitimate after she inquired.
Miller was asked to send the $1,689 through Zelle, a third-party payment app. She attempted to send the entire amount at once but was limited by her bank to $1,000 per transaction. So she offered to use a credit card, which the "air shipping company" declined, requesting Zelle only.
"I’m going to give you a credit card," Miller pressed again. After her request was rejected, she told the shipping representative flat-out that she thought it was a scam and ended contact.
Unable to get her money back through Zelle, she went to her bank to open a case. They apologized that she had been scammed but couldn't get her a refund. After going to the FBI, she figures nothing will come of it.
Her bank's limit on Zelle is ultimately what saved her from losing more money.
“Now I tell everyone, ‘Don’t use Zelle.’ There’s no recourse,” she said.
After the ordeal, the goldendoodle website disappeared. Miller eventually found a local breeder and got a poodle instead. The breeder asked for Zelle; she insisted on paying with cash.
“You can think you’re the most intelligent person in the world, but they’re slick, those scammers,” Miller said. “I feel stupid that I fell for it, but what can you do?”
Who is targeted?
Sylvia Bencomo with the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers Scam Squad said the area presents easy targets.
“We have a lot of lonely people, people who want a pet,” she said. “They see an ad in the newspaper advertising a dog or a cat, or they see something on a website of a dog or a cat that somebody is trying to sell.”
She recommends going to a local shelter. “It won’t cost you as much, you won’t lose any money if you see the animal that you’re getting,” she said.
Kim Eisele, president of The Animal League of Green Valley, agrees.
“I would never buy a dog off of the internet,” Eisele said. “I want to see it, touch it, feel it.”
If someone is looking for a specific breed, Eisele urges working with an established breeder.
“Only buy from a breeder that someone else has worked with, otherwise you have no idea what you’re getting into,” she said. “I know someone always has to be the first one, but it doesn’t have to be you.”
More pet scams
Pet scams ramped up during the pandemic as people sought animals for companionship during uncertain times, according to the Better Business Bureau.
According to the BBB's Scam Tracker, from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2020, there were 3,969 reported cases of pet scams in the U.S. and Canada that resulted in an estimated loss of more than $2.8 million. The BBB tallied a loss of $448,123 in 2017.
The problem has become so rampant that even Google has taken action. In April, the tech giant filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a man they claimed was using their applications to scam people seeking basset hound puppies. It was the first time Google has filed a consumer protection lawsuit.
As for Miller, she advocates doing your homework before buying.
“What got me caught is that I didn't educate myself on Zelle before and I didn’t do enough research on puppy scams,” she said. “It’s like with anything, you just have to do your research.”