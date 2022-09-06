When a pet goes missing, the more help, the better.
The Animal League of Green Valley has launched a program to aid in bringing lost pets home and educating owners on the best ways to keep a pet safe.
The Lost Pets Awareness Project started about a month ago and works with owners to create posters and hang them around town and share on as many social platforms as possible.
Animal League President Kim Eisele said the program is a first for them.
“It was brought to me by four volunteers: Peggy Rushford, Trudy Shannon, Judy Dwire and Diana Roche,” she said. “The four worked on it and then came to me and said, ‘I want to do this.’ I said, ‘It sounds great.’”
They've done four posters thus far.
“The way it's supposed to work is we get a call at the League and our receptionist takes down all the info, we make a poster, post it on Facebook, and the poster goes to the owner,” Eisele said. “We hope the owner will send it to friends, post it on Nextdoor, on poles outside, wherever. And, we’re trying to see if we can get volunteers to put stuff on Nextdoor, too.”
The Animal League also arranged to have a spot on the bulletin boards at local pet stores.
Shannon is in charge of the Animal League’s Facebook page and said Rushford approached her with the idea. It grew from there.
“We all got together and started tossing ideas around and gathering information on what we'd seen other people do and decided what we liked and didnt like,” she said. “We all decided it needed to be an upbeat process. It had to be a poster that went out and looked good that attracted attention and had all the basic information.”
“People would look at it and it would stand out.”
Shannon created a basic layout, designed to look like a brick wall with a missing pet notice. It includes details like name, breed, notes on its last location and contact information for the owner. It's a free service.
Shannon said they also update the posters when a dog is found, and people have been reacting on social media in a big way.
“We have been posting founds when we do find them and putting it on the page,” she said. “People have been reacting a lot on Facebook whether they are missing or found. There seems to be a lot of comments; they are not just reading it.”
So far, a husky named Summer has been found safe. Another small dog — Chung Lee, a Shih Tzu — was found with injuries from an apparent dog bite and passed away.
“Poor dog,” Shannon said. “It is very sad. At least we can take some comfort that she was found and we know exactly what happened.”
The Green Valley News was informed Friday that the most recent posting, a golden retriever named Hank, was found after being missing since Aug. 24. Cafesita, a poodle mix last seen on Aug. 6, remains missing.
Shannon said the Animal League is the right group to take on this project.
“I think it’s important for people to know the Animal League is invested in the process,” she said. “We have never had a lost-animal procedure before. Why not us? We have all these people who love animals here and it's our responsibility to get that information out.”
Education
Along with the details of the missing pet, the posters include reminders for pet owners such as ensuring dogs have a collar with a tag with the dog's name and owner's number. Also, an updated chip.
“What we find here is animals come in with no collar, no tag, no chip, or the chip goes nowhere.”
Eisele said, overall, the shelter has been very full, especially when it comes to dogs.
“We’re really full on the dog side and we can still take cats,” she said. “We have dogs next to each other, we wouldn't normally. We are almost at full capacity.”
Current missing pet posters can be found by visiting the Animal League’s Facebook page.