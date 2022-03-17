Spring has officially sprung and for most of the country, it’s going to be a warm one.
On Thursday, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center – part of the National Weather Service – issued its 2022 U.S. Spring Outlook forecasting above-average temperatures for a majority of the U.S. – from the Southwest to the East Coast.
The Spring Outlook includes predictions for drought, temperature and precipitation from April through June. The National Water Center also produces hydrologic assessments for spring flood risk over the same timeframe.
Taken together, these outlooks give individuals the best predictions of how scientists think spring will develop across the nation.
For the second year in a row, forecasters also predicted prolonged, persistent drought will continue to impact much of the Western U.S. this spring, and will likely spread to areas in the central and southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.
“Heading into spring 2022, drought continues to substantially impact many Americans,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
“Nearly 60% of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, marking this the largest drought coverage we’ve seen in the U.S since 2013,” he said.
The drier conditions this spring will also bring an elevated risk of wildfires this season, especially when high winds are present.
And with below-normal precipitation favored across much of the Southwest, NOAA officials said drought conditions will likely not improve until the summer monsoon rains come in.
“We did have some improvement during last year’s summer monsoon season in parts of Arizona, and those conditions did improve with rain events in the winter, but there still remains quite a bit of exceptional drought areas in the West, and with the forecast for above normal temperatures…it’s very likely some of the drought areas will worsen,” Brad Pugh, the operational drought Lead at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, told reporters.
“As far as preparations go, I’d urge the public to stay abreast and aware of the public forecasts from the National Weather Service offices as we get closer to the summer wildfire season,” he said.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
