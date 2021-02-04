The Pima County Health Department will open up COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to people over 70 years old starting on Feb.8.
Next week, the 1B priority group will include people in protective services, educators and those who are 70 years old or older. The county place people 65 to 74 years old in Phase 1B1d, which weren't eligible to register for the vaccine yet.
County Health Director Theresa Cullen said they have made a good amount of progress, vaccinating more than 130,000 and thought the time was right to expand the priority group to include those 70 to 74.
“The pace of appointments for educators and protective services has slowed as we think we’re nearing saturation of the people in those groups who want to be vaccinated, so we’re opening appointments to 70 and older,” she wrote in a release on Thursday.
Though Gov. Doug Ducey moved people 65 and older into the 1B priority group last month, Pima County is still holding off.
The county stated that if the large population of those 65 to 70 registered for appointments at once it could crash the registration system.
“We're only opening vaccination to 70-plus because we still have a lot of 75 plus people to vaccinate and we don’t want to overwhelm our registration system or create more demand than we have vaccine supply,” Cullen wrote.
The county estimates that those 65 to 69 may be able to begin getting vaccinated by the end of the month, but it depends on the availability of vaccines.
The county just had their state allotment of vaccines reduced from 29,000 this week to 17,800 next week.
Starting Monday, those 70 and up can register at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration for the sites at Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road, Banner UA Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Banner UMC-South at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way and the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.