The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the identity of Friday night's fatal hit-and-run as 26-year-old Jose Guillen, a citizen of Mexico.
According to Deputy James Allerton, deputies learned about a pedestrian being struck by a white Dodge truck on McGee Ranch Road about three miles West of Mission Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the man had died.
Less than an hour, SPD sent out a Nixle alert announcing officers were looking for four people who fled from a vehicle following a pursuit.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Michael Falquez said Sahuarita officers were notified the sheriff's department was looking for suspects from the McGee Ranch Road incident, came across the vehicle and began to pursue it. The suspects ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers searched near La Canada, Interstate 19 and Abrego. The suspects were described as Hispanic and were wearing camouflage clothing, but authorities later discovered some of the clothing had been discarded. Three of the suspects were men, the fourth was a woman.
Sahuarita Police referred all questions to the PCSD. Allerton said Thursday he had no further updates to provide.