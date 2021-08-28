About $4.7 million is sitting in an account dedicated to enhancing roads in and around the Green Valley area, and the Pima County Department of Transportation is trying to decide exactly how to spend it.
For Jonathan Crowe, a principal planner with the Pima County Department of Transportation, it’s a rare opportunity.
“I’m usually in the unfortunate position of telling everybody we don’t have any money, or we don’t have enough money to do what we want to do, and in this case it’s the opposite,” Crowe said.
“We’re in a position to decide how we’re going to spend those funds – it’s kind of like Christmas,” he said.
But it’s not free money. The funds come from impact fees, Crowe said, which have several caveats as to how and where they can be spent, and have proved a bit challenging to allocate in the Green Valley area.
Red tape
Impact fees are assessed on all new developments – residential, commercial and industrial – in unincorporated Pima County and have been collected since the Board of Supervisors first approved them in 1996.
The fees are imposed on developers to help offset the financial impact of new development on public infrastructure, and are typically used to help fund items like sewers, parks, schools and public safety. But in Pima County, they’re currently only collected for use on roadways.
Unlike other bonds or federal transportation funds, an Arizona state statute stipulates that impact fee funds can only be used for capacity-related improvements, like expanding the roadway system, and can’t be used for road maintenance or safety enhancements.
One last regulation: The funds have to be spent in the same general area they are collected. The $4.7 million balance was collected in a region the transportation department calls the South Service Area (formerly the Santa Cruz Valley Benefit Area), and can be applied to any county owned and operated roads in its boundaries, which include Green Valley.
Though the restrictions can complicate the spending of these funds, Crowe said they help to stretch limited transportation funds, and can free up more general funds to be used for other purposes.
According to a 2017 report, the county has collected more than $123 million in impact fees over two decades, which has helped fund more than 50 roadway projects in unincorporated Pima County.
In the South Service Area, nearly $11 million in impact fee funds were tapped between 2007 and 2011 to cover parts of the I-19 frontage road construction from Continental Road to Canoa Road, but Crowe said his department is having to be more creative in their use of funds this time around.
Getting creative
When weighing their options for using impact fee funds, Crowe and his team start by analyzing roadway capacity and traffic volume in a given service area, aiming to address the most congested areas.
But an analysis of the South Service Area, even in the population center of Green Valley, found no obvious congestion issues that needed fixing. A map generated in the analysis shows basically all roadways in and around Green Valley in the color green.
“In other parts of Tucson, it’s sort of clear that certain roadways are overcapacity and in dire need of widening, but in Green Valley the numbers aren’t so bad, so we’re having to kind of be creative in how we spend these monies,” Crowe said.
To help them in their effort, the transportation department has partnered with the Green Valley Council to identify capacity improvements that would benefit the community.
Debbie Kenyon, president of GVC, said she’s been collaborating with representatives from Green Valley Fire District, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers to create a list of suggestions, but that planning is “absolutely in the infancy” and their recommendations are still being refined.
“We are out there in the process of surveying roads and looking at things, but we have just begun this process,” she said.
One suggestion submitted by the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocate Committee recommends adding paved shoulders along Camino de la Canoa, the road that goes by the GVR Pickleball Center and Canoa Preserve Park.
The paved shoulders would increase the multimodal capacity of the road by adding more bicycle accessibility, which Crowe believes would make it eligible for impact fee funds, but the suggestion has not yet been formally endorsed by GVC.
Though the money can’t be spent on roadways within the Town of Sahuarita, Crowe said the funds could be used to address congestion issues on county roads that may originate in other jurisdictions, which Kenyon said she plans to look into.
And though over $4 million sounds like a lot of money, Crowe said it’s a relatively modest amount compared to the cost of roadway construction, which can be as much as $5 million per mile.
Because of this, Crowe suggested that smaller, focused capacity enhancements, like widening an intersection by adding an additional turn lane, would be more feasible than widening a longer stretch of roadway.
The county hopes to expend the funds by 2024, and given the nature of how long designing and implementing road projects take, Crowe said they’re looking to act quickly to program and finalize the projects.
Through continued collaboration with PDOT, Kenyon said she hopes to deliver the council’s recommendations to the county within the next few months, possibly by the end of the year.