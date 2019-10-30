The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded four grants totaling $183,371 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
These grants are part of a campaign to reduce deaths, injuries and the monetary costs of impaired and aggressive driving.
The grants provide overtime funding for traffic enforcement activities related to aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving, speeding, pedestrian safety, and school zone/bus operations. These funds will be utilized in targeted locations and during times of high occurrence, including holidays.
The grants also provide funding for equipment used in traffic enforcement activities to include portable breath test devices for alcohol related crimes, vein finders to assist with impaired driver blood evidence retrieval and radar units for speed and aggressive driver enforcement.