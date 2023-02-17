Speed Limit_close.JPG (copy)

Data collected by two radar speed signs in early January will inform a more aggressive traffic enforcement plan, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher

While the radar speed signs along La Canada Drive have come down, traffic enforcement in the area will be sticking around.

Two radar speed signs were installed along north and southbound La Canada Drive in early January after a complaint about speeding in the area was filed with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Community Engagement Team.



