While the radar speed signs along La Canada Drive have come down, traffic enforcement in the area will be sticking around.
Two radar speed signs were installed along north and southbound La Canada Drive in early January after a complaint about speeding in the area was filed with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Community Engagement Team.
Lt. Paul Hill, who heads the PCSD substation in Green Valley, said the signs collected speed data on passing cars for about two weeks, and have given deputies some valuable intel to work with.
“An average of 19,000 vehicles went through those signs each week, and of those, about 27% of the people were speeding in excess of 10 miles-per-hour (over the posted 35 mph speed limit),” Hill told a meeting of the Green Valley Council’s Board of Representatives on Thursday.
That rate of speeding, Hill said, is much lower than in other areas of Pima County, which typically take more enforcement action or launch in-depth traffic studies when 35 to 40% of drivers are observed speeding over a given timeframe.
“So, I’d say we’re still doing better down here in Green Valley,” Hill added, “but we are going to start working traffic a little more aggressively out there.”
As a result, PCSD has nearly doubled the number of traffic citations and conducted about 90 more traffic stops in January compared to December.
Most of those incidents took place along Abrego Drive and La Canada Drive, Hill said.
“From our perspective, we are going to be out there working traffic enforcement more aggressively, and I’ve given direction to the deputies here to try to stop this problem with minimal citations,” Hill said.
“But for the people who are repeat offenders or just really going fast, we are going to give them a free pass to go see Judge (Ray) Carroll there at the Justice Court, and hopefully, we can help get these numbers down.”
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone