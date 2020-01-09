A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of a Pima County man found Jan. 3.
Kenneth Riggs, 44, was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma at a residence in the 4000 block of Camino Del Yucca after deputies received a report of a medical issue. The property is in Curly Horn Ranches about three miles west of Interstate 19 on Helmet Peak Road (Sahuarita Road).
Following an investigation, Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives arrested Emily Irene Wetherbee during a traffic stop on Pima Mine Road near Interstate 19 shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
PCSD spokesman Deputy James Allerton said that although Wetherbee lived with Riggs for a period of time, he is not sure what the nature of their relationship was or what the motive may have been.
He declined to comment when asked if Wetherbee offered any statements to detectives.
Wetherbee, who has a general delivery address, is being held on $100,000 bail in the Pima County Adult Detention Center.