Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is looking to turn his idea of community policing into a reality, but he’ll need some help from the Board of Supervisors.
Several years of shrinking staff, budget cuts and the county’s growing population have left his department barely able to enforce the law, Nanos said in a March 7 memo to supervisors. And enforcement alone, Nanos wrote, is not what he’s aiming for.
“Enforcement is purely reactive and our deputies act more as 'Uber' response cops hurriedly going from call to call. This is not productive, stifles our ability to embrace the doctrines for community policing and reform, generates crime, and limits any capability to deal with the unremitting quality of life complaints you and I receive daily,” he wrote.
“I need to grow this agency from its rudimentary and limiting law enforcement capability to the promised reform that promotes true public safety – an absolute necessity to fulfill my commitment for growth of a progressive and professional agency.”
By the numbers
In 2016, when Nanos was first in office, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department had 1,636 deputies, corrections officers and support personnel and a budget of about $160 million. Today, the department employs about 1,320 individuals – a nearly 20% decrease – with a budget of about $142 million.
More than anything, Nanos writes, the decrease in manpower has had an adverse effect on community safety.
According to PCSD data, incidents of aggravated assaults, weapons violations, auto thefts and overdose deaths in the county have risen nearly 40% over the past six years – from 1,235 reported incidents in 2015, to 1,727 in 2021.
The number of traffic and DUI fatal collisions has also risen nearly 65% in the past five years, from an annual low of 20 fatalities in 2015 to a high of 47 in 2020.
Over the same timeframe, the number of commissioned officers on patrol, as well as the number of calls initiated by those officers, has gradually declined.
According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting data, county agencies in the U.S. average about 2.8 officers per 1,000 residents. Nationwide, the rate of sworn officers is about 2.4 per 1,000 residents.
Today, there are about 1.3 deputies per 1,000 unincorporated Pima County residents, which includes Green Valley, down from a high of 1.5 officers per 1,000 unincorporated residents in June 2015.
“You don’t have to look far to see what happens when you take away officers from the street,” Nanos said during a Green Valley Council meeting Thursday.
“I have 20-some motorcycles parked because I only have three cops who can ride them. We used to set up a DUI Traffic Enforcement every holiday, and today we don’t even do that…and when we look at over a million people in our county – probably two million cars with the service industry – I have three traffic officers,” he said.
The ask
Nanos said the plan is simple: restore staffing and programs that existed in 2016, and use those additional personnel to support a community policing model that goes beyond hopping from call-to-call.
With more staff, Nanos said deputies will have more opportunities to proactively patrol neighborhoods, engage with community members and undergo additional crisis-response training.
He also hopes to build on his work to serve the needs of rural Pima County residents – most recently with the establishment of a new substation in Vail – and enhance the department’s rural patrol capabilities.
Enhanced rural patrols would take some pressure off of PCSD units in Green Valley, for example, from having to send officers away from their communities to address more remote incidents.
“So, when (Green Valley substation) Lt. Paul Hill gets a call that there’s a situation in Arivaca, he doesn’t have to take two people from Green Valley – half his workforce on a shift – and send them an hour away. We can have a rural community team over there...and then other teams in our metro areas to handle those everyday, quality of life issues,” Nanos said.
But the hardest part of his plan, Nanos admits, might be the price tag.
With a request for an additional $3.6 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, Nanos hopes to provide for 67 more deputies and 27 additional support staff.
Incrementally over the next three years, he plans to ask for more funding to support even more staffing, but said he aims to keep the department as close to his current $142 million mark as possible, and below the $160 million budget from 2016.
“Whether you’re in Oro Valley or Green Valley, Vail or Three Points, everybody in this community wants the same thing – to be able to go outside…and just know they’re safe, that’s all. But I can’t provide you that safety if I don’t have the manpower to do anything more than go from call to call to call,” Nanos said.
“That’s not public safety, that’s an 'Uber' cop…and that’s not what I want.”
The Pima County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to begin the budgeting process for next fiscal year, including budget hearings from the sheriff's department, on May 10.