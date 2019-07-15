A Green Valley man found deceased last week at the same time a car went missing from his home likely died of natural causes and the visitor suspected of taking the vehicle has been located, officials announced Monday.
A resident of the 600 block of West Woodfield Court in northern Green Valley called 911 shortly after noon July 10 when he couldn't wake up his brother.
When Pima County Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel arrived, they discovered a 62-year-old man deceased in his bedroom.
There were no signs of trauma and nothing suspicious in the room, but detectives were called because a vehicle belonging to the family was missing and so was a woman who had been visiting the brother who made the 911 call, said Lt. Derek Ogden.
An autopsy was performed and on Monday, Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the man's death "does not appear to be suspicious and at this time is looking to be of natural causes."
Tucson Police officers found the missing vehicle and woman around 10 p.m. Thursday night and she was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on unrelated outstanding warrants, he said.
Jelineo said the woman told TPD detectives the son of the vehicle's owner gave her permission to take the vehicle.