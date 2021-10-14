If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
About 79 percent of Pima County employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 10, according to a memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
While 12 county departments are reporting vaccination rates at or above 95 percent, including eight that are 100 percent vaccinated, some departments are lagging.
Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to have the lowest vaccination rate among the county’s workforce, reporting about 57 percent of its over 1,300 employees are fully-vaccinated.
“This is quite surprising since COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the United States,” Huckelberry wrote, citing a report from the Wall Street Journal that 420 officers have died from the virus since January 2020, compared with 92 officers who have died from gunfire, the second-leading cause of death.
Based on percentages, the Justice Court of Green Valley has the second lowest vaccination rate among county departments, with 67 percent of its employees vaccinated, followed by the Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, reporting 70 percent of its employees are vaccinated.
According to the memo, the county has granted five vaccination exemptions to its employees, representing about 0.4 percent of those who remain unvaccinated.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a new COVID-19 vaccination policy for Pima County employees, which could require all employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, and may impose new disciplinary actions, up to and including termination, for those who remain unvaccinated.
Mary Glen