Vaccination

The Pima County Health Department people who haven't received a flu shot should get one as soon as they can.

 Green Valley News

On Friday, the Pima County Health Department confirmed the death of an elementary school-aged child due to the flu virus.

In a news release, the health department said the child became ill and passed away in mid-May, and further investigation determined the death was caused by an influenza infection.



