On Friday, the Pima County Health Department confirmed the death of an elementary school-aged child due to the flu virus.
In a news release, the health department said the child became ill and passed away in mid-May, and further investigation determined the death was caused by an influenza infection.
Since October 2022, 3,627 flu cases have been reported to PCHD. Of those cases, 28% were reported in people ages 19 to 49, which is the group that most commonly gets infected, according to the news release.
The last pediatric flu death in Pima County was in 2022. This year’s pediatric death occurred outside of the regular flu season and was within an age group that is generally low risk.
Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the incident serves as a stark reminder that the flu can spread year-round and should be taken seriously.
“If you have not gotten vaccinated against the flu, you should as soon as you can,” Cullen said.
“Getting a flu shot is one of the best tools we have to help protect ourselves against severe illness. Not only will the vaccine help better protect you, but it also protects those community members who are most vulnerable and at high-risk.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages six months and older get the flu vaccine and practice everyday preventive actions like covering coughs and sneezes, staying away from sick people and washing your hands often.
For more information about the flu and its symptoms, or where to find a flu vaccine in Arizona, visit the online Flu Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.
