The Pima County Democratic Party has drawn up a resolution taking to task fellow Democrat and Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson over recent comments she made in meetings and in private on elections issues.
According to notes from a March 7 meeting, PCDP Executive Committee members created the resolution in response to Bronson’s comments “in both private and public meetings” where she “disrespected both Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, as well as Cázares-Kelly’s office staff.”
On Feb. 15, Bronson joined the majority of supervisors in a 4-1 vote to approve vote centers and e-poll books for use in Pima County elections in 2022, but shared hesitations about county elections staff and the speed of the process.
“I think we’re making a mistake that we will regret. We have no Elections Director at this point, we have a new Recorder who has not had the experience and has all new staff members who have not had the experience of running an election,” she said following the vote, adding that she feared the move was “not headed in a good direction.”
Bronson apparently voted in favor so she could bring the issue back for reconsideration at a future meeting, which she did. Had she not voted in favor, she would not have had that option.
Both issues came up for reconsideration, at Bronson's request, on March 1. Both motions to reconsider were overruled in a 3-2 vote by supervisors Rex Scott, Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz, all fellow Democrats. Republican Steve Christy voted with Bronson.
“There really has not been public outreach in any of this, and our office continues to receive numerous concerns from both sides of the aisle – whether Democrat, Republican or Independent – regarding this item and voting centers,” Bronson said following the March 1 vote.
“It didn’t bode well for Maricopa County in 2016, and we’ll see what happens in 2022,” she added.
PCDP claims Bronson’s actions and comments are “sowing misinformation and distrust” among Pima County voters, and voiced support for vote centers and electronic poll books.
Bronson and PCDP committee members did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.
