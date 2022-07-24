whitehouse segments.png

PCDOT has decided to divide Whitehouse Canyon Road into two segments for new PCI assessments in the fall. The split comes at Continental School.

 Pima County Department of Transportation

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After months of discussion and persistence from Green Valley residents and local representatives, the Pima County Department of Transportation has decided to take a second look at the condition of Whitehouse Canyon Road and its place in the county’s road repair program.

“After performing a field visit, we have decided to break Whitehouse Canyon into two different segments due to the substantial difference in pavement condition west of the (Continental) school when compared to east of the school,” Lauren Ortega, Deputy Director of PCDOT, wrote in an email Thursday.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?