After months of discussion and persistence from Green Valley residents and local representatives, the Pima County Department of Transportation has decided to take a second look at the condition of Whitehouse Canyon Road and its place in the county’s road repair program.
“After performing a field visit, we have decided to break Whitehouse Canyon into two different segments due to the substantial difference in pavement condition west of the (Continental) school when compared to east of the school,” Lauren Ortega, Deputy Director of PCDOT, wrote in an email Thursday.
In 2017, Pima County initiated a plan to repair all currently failed and poor roads to achieve an average network Pavement Condition Index (PCI) of 80 by 2030. Since the program began, the average PCI on county roadways has jumped from a “poor” condition (45/100) to a “good” condition (71/100) as of this year.
But as of July 2022, Whitehouse Canyon Road – which had received a PCI rating of 56 (poor) across its entire 7.23 mile stretch – had not been scheduled for repairs under the county’s repair program.
Green Valley residents and local representatives have increasingly raised concerns about the road’s uneven railroad crossings, flooding issues and heavy traffic flow, particularly given its proximity to Continental School and as the only gateway to Madera Canyon, a popular destination for tourists and residents.
Now that the road has been split, each segment of Whitehouse Canyon Road will receive its own PCI rating once new road assessments are completed in the fall.
“One consequence of splitting it into different segments is that the road might not be paved in the same fiscal year, depending on how different the PCI readings are for each segment,” Ortega added.
A full list of county roads scheduled for repair this year, as well as an interactive PCI map, can be found on the Pima County Department of Transportation website: pima.gov/government/transportation/.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
