Man’s attachment to his dog is well known. Imagine how deep that attachment goes when man's best friend is also his guide.
Green Valley resident Dick Pomo and his yellow Lab Jiffy exemplified just how profound that kind of love can be this past summer.
Pomo, a Green Valley resident, was born prematurely and after years of getting by with partial vision, completely lost his vision 15 years ago.
For 10 years, Pomo, 78, was accompanied by a guide dog named Tanya he was matched with by Guiding Eyes for the Blind in Yorktown Heights, N.Y.
Age eventually got the better of Tanya, however, and in December 2017, Guiding Eyes for the Blind matched Pomo with Jiffy.
Guiding Eyes sent a trainer for 10 days to work with Pomo and his new guide dog.
“The trainers do a great job of matching a guide dog and person. Jiffy knows to follow a sensible path, a path to the next curb. She knows when I say ‘hup, hup’ it’s time to move,” Pomo said.
Dick and his wife, Sharon, had a year with both Tanya and Jiffy before Tanya died.
Then, last May, Dick and his wife, Sharon, noticed Jiffy was panting a lot, even when she was at rest. So when they traveled to Yorktown Heights in June for Pomo to participate in the annual Pat Browne, Jr. Golf Classic and fundraiser, they decided to take Jiffy in for a check-up.
Guiding Eyes for the Blind's head veterinarian Dr. Beth Brenninkmeyer examined Jiffy.
“'We have a serious problem' are not the words you want to hear from the vet when you bring your guide dog or family pet in for what is believed to be just a routine check, but that’s exactly what happened to me this past summer,” Pomo said.
When Jiffy was examined X-rays showed she had fluid around her heart and lungs. Further testing confirmed the need for immediate surgery.
“We were devastated by this news, but grateful that we were at the Guiding Eyes headquarters where their veterinary care is not only top-notch, but also always free of charge to any graduate,” Pomo explained.
It was when they returned to their hotel room without Jiffy they realized the seriousness of the issue, Sharon Pomo said.
“That’s when we both broke down and cried. And that was just six months after we lost Tanya,” Sharon said.
Pomo’s first thought wasn’t about how he would be able to get around without Jiffy.
“It was about our baby,” he said.
The Pomos were heartbroken they had to return to Green Valley without Jiffy, who needed time to recover from her surgery. Still, they knew it was for the best.
“We knew she’d get great care. The veterinarians and trainers taking care of her were tops. We knew Jiffy would need to recover in New York until it was safe for her to fly.
“There’d be two months where I wouldn’t be able to walk to Walgreens or to the Chicago Deli. Walking with Jiffy is my alone time,” Pomo said.
Home with Jiffy
The staff at Guiding Eyes knew what the Pomos were going through and kept them up to date about Jiffy’s care and recovery.
After two months, the call came that it was time for Jiffy to return home.
“We were on the earliest flight we could get," Sharon Pomo said.
The trio was reunited on Aug. 18 and Jiffy immediately recognized them.
"She was so excited to see us as she came bounding over," Sharon Pomo said. “We’ve been together 25 years. In all the years we’ve been married this is the most difficult time we’ve shared. And losing Tanya magnified the situation.”
A fundraiser
The Pomos, grateful for being at Guiding Eyes when it was determined Jiffy needed immediate surgery, are on a pay-it-forward fundraising mission to repay costs although surgery was free because Pomo is a graduate.
By sharing his story, Pomo said he hopes people will consider a donation to Guiding Eyes Veterinarian Services Fund so that the next person can experience the same care and support that Jiffy and he did.
“Jiffy is more than just a navigational aide, pet and companion," Pomo said. "She’s my freedom and independence – and I nearly lost her. Through a twist of fate and the quick and competent action by Dr. Brenninkmeyer, Jiffy is here with me today and our partnership is stronger than ever.”
They are near $8,000 of their $10,000 goal and have received some large donations and many small ones.
“We feel blessed,” Sharon said. “We live in a community of kind and caring people.”
