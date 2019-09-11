Anza Trail School students remembered the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks Wednesday morning with an hourlong tribute to military members and first responders. Thanks were given, patriotic songs were sung and solemn moments were had. Keynote speaker John Passet, a first responder and military veteran of more than three decades challenged the children to heed the words of President John F. Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”
