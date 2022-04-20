The Town of Sahuarita could be walking back plans to put the acquisition of Farmers Water Co. to a vote.
After talks and a tour of Global Water Resources’ facilities in Maricopa, the private company and municipality are considering a partnership over the water utility.
The town’s initial approach had been to exercise eminent domain — also called condemnation — to take over Farmers, which was in the process of being sold to Global. That approach would have required a majority approval from Sahuarita voters in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Farmers Water, a subsidiary of Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), owner of the pecan grove, signed a Letter of Intent to sell to Phoenix-based Global Water in December.
“When we found out they went with a different buyer, we didn’t know at the time who the buyer was,” Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said. “We obviously were sorely disappointed.”
Global Water has already acquired six Pima County-based water companies and operates 17 water utilities, including the recently acquired Las Quintas Serenas Water Co. headquartered in Green Valley.
Since its founding in 1959, Farmers has grown to 3,300 metered connections in a service area that now covers more than the entire farming operation. The company mainly services public water systems in parts of Sahuarita, Continental, Santa Rita Springs in Green Valley and Sahuarita Highlands. About 65% of its customers are outside Sahuarita.
FICO had considered six buyers — including the Town of Sahuarita — and settled on Global Water. But just hours after Farmers Water announced on Dec. 13 that it had signed the Letter of Intent, the Sahuarita Town Council threw a wrench into the works.
Why they want it
To expand east in the future, the town has had its eye on 30,190 acres that it calls the Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SEACAP).
“All we want is the best for our residents. As we’ve been on this journey, now we have another option on the table,” Murphy said. “It’s all about what gets us to that annexation (of SEACAP) and controlling our future.”
Because it is state-owned land, town officials believe there is a better shot at annexation if it owns Farmers Water because it will show it can serve the area with water and sewer.
Global Water has a record of aiding in expansion by developing infrastructure in the city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix. The city has seen its population balloon from under 2,000 residents in 2000 to about 54,000 people now, according to the latest U.S. Census.
Murphy said that in his talks with Maricopa Mayor Christian Price, the city’s partnership with Global Water has been positive.
Why the change?
“In learning who the buyer was, learning how they’ve partnered with Maricopa, I have come to the conclusion that water security is the destination,” Murphy said. “Sometimes there are different roads to the same destination.”
If the two entities come together in a public-private partnership, the town can avoid a costly election. On April 25, the Sahuarita Town Council will consider whether to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Water. The outcome of that discussion could determine whether the August vote will be canceled or pushed to coincide with the Nov. 8 General Election.
Murphy said Monday that his tour of Global Water’s headquarters played a role in his reconsidering the town’s approach.
“It was very educational. I was very impressed with their operation,” Murphy added. “I wanted to learn more about them. I was highly impressed with their technology, how long they’ve been doing this and how they look at water in general.”
A spokesperson for Global Water did not return a call Monday for comment.
Despite the decisions on the table largely shaping the town’s future, Sahuarita leaders are receiving minimal feedback on the potential water utility acquisition from residents. The Farmers Water operation affects a fraction of the town but all of Sahuarita’s voters would have a say at the polls. Regardless, Murphy said staff and council do not take it lightly.
“It’s occupied a ton of our time and we always try very hard to do what’s in the best interest of our residents,” Murphy said.