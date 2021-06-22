Rancho Sahuarita and the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center are partnering on a new program that will create an additional food collection source for the food bank.
The Nourishing Neighbors Program will turn to Rancho Sahuarita residents for food collections to help feed hungry families who rely on the food bank.
Lora Nastase, Sahuarita Food Bank coordinator for the program, and Kelly Kyper, Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse director, will recruit residents to become Neighborhood Coordinators to help find regular donations to the program.
Those who become donors need to commit to buying one or two extra non-perishable items when they are grocery shopping. They will be provided with bags for the items as well as suggestions on needed items and updates on the program.
Donors will be asked to drop off their bags of food donations at a designated park every two months or arrange to have it picked up. All donations will be taken back to the food bank for distribution.
Regular donations can still be made at the food bank’s current location at 17750 S. La Cañada Dr.
Those interested in participating in the Nourishing Neighbors Program should text Lora Nastase at (520) 237-2504.