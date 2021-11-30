COVID protocols have changed the way schools operate, but perhaps nowhere more than in the nurse's office.
Today, nursing staffs do everything from contact tracing to taking angry calls from parents.
The workload grew for Sahuarita Unified School District staffs when students returned to school in-person in August. Even so, health assistants are confident their schools are safe and look forward to when they can get back to normal.
'No normal sickness'
Walden Grove High School Health Assistant Magda De La O said the biggest change COVID-19 brought is that the virus always needs to be considered.
“Nothing can be normal sickness, everything has to be COVID-suspected,” she said. “Any one symptom is not just, ‘Here’s some Tylenol. Feel better and go back to class.’”
District nurse Jeanine Sarnacki said they are sending kids home more often, which piles on the work and pushes other needs down the priority list.
“It's taking a significant amount of our time where, obviously, anyone who comes in here for illness or injury is first priority but other things are on the back burner such as hearing and vision screenings are harder to get done,” she said. “So it's a lot of triaging this year, and prioritizing.”
Contact tracing
Each school has one health assistant to take care of regular student needs, emergencies, COVID-19, contract tracing and a lot of associated paperwork. Anza Trail School has two.
De La O said her day includes scheduled visits with students who have medical needs and dealing with routine tasks. Her morning often starts with phone calls from parents who are trying to submit negative COVID-19 tests for students who have been quarantined.
“It’s staying on top of the quarantine and COVID spreadsheet, calling parents to let them know when isolation will be completed... we have a questionnaire and they have to be cleared before they return so that takes up some time,” she said. “Even with COVID, we still have to be out and about for other things. They are really busy days.”
She said it was challenging at the start of this school year because health assistants had to take on more of the responsibilities of the contact tracing process.
“It was just difficult sending the students home that you had just sent home last week because they were contact traced again, and so some angry phone calls from parents,” she said. “It is very, very hard to see these kids upset because they’re missing tryouts, missing activities.”
Sarnacki said their contact tracing process is ordered by the Pima County Health Department and requires them to notify PCHD of any positive students or close contacts. Last year, she and several administrators ran the tracing but others had to be trained to take it on this year.
Every positive case requires a report. If there are more suspected cases than normal in a setting, it requires a phone call with PCHD, which ultimately decides how to handle it.
“There's a lot that goes on and it's a very time-consuming thing and it's shared across the board between principals, assistant principals, sometimes secretaries, attendance clerks and health assistants — they have a heavy paperwork role — and then the district,” she said.
Sopori School Health Assistant Ramona Calixtro said no two days have been the same, and there is an emotional side to sending kids home to quarantine.
“It is emotionally a strain for the health assistants because we get the first response and are directly with the parents and students,” she said. “When you're in a setting for a while and get to know the environment the families really reach out to the health assistants and you kind of grow on the kids and the kids grow on you.”
“It is an emotional strain you carry with you. You try to put that barrier and separate work from personal, but it is hard and emotional.”
Quarantines
School health assistants have found that by this point students are used to COVID-19 and contact tracing. Most are just frustrated by missing school.
“I think because we've been doing this for a while most of the kids know that if you're coming here the end result is going to be you go home,” De La O said.
Sarnacki said the frustration of parents is shared by health assistants. No one wants to send children home for a 10-day quarantine, but those are the orders.
“The bigger frustration is parents want to be able to go to work, they want their kids to be able to go school and they are very frustrated that we are sending kids home and we are very frustrated as well,” she said. “We don't want to send them home for 10 days and eventually we will get back to that. We just have to wait for the health department to give us the clearance on that.”
She said that they now have BinaxNow tests, COVID-19 antigen self-tests, which reduces the number of students quarantined.
Students who are presenting COVID-like symptoms can test at school; if they test negative, they can avoid the full quarantine. Kids who are sick but negative will still be sent home but not the full 10 days, and siblings wouldn’t need to be automatically quarantined.
They are encouraging students who are in quarantine already to get tested at community clinics on day five to come back on day seven.
“Do not send them to school just to get a COVID test because then you just sent them to expose the rest of everyone,” she said. “So, if they are here we will test them, but don’t send them in for it.”
Going forward
Sarnacki said this year they have been hit with “small waves” of positive cases.
The high schools have had a higher number of cases on a more regular basis than most of the K-8 schools.
The district's COVID-19 case dashboard on Nov. 23 reported Walden Grove has 49 resolved cases since in-person learning began for the 2021-22 school year and two active cases. Sahuarita High School has 41 resolved cases and two active.
But, Anza Trail has had the highest number for the period, 52 resolved and six active.
Sarnacki noted that the BinaxNow tests have helped to reduce the number of students they have needed to quarantine.
“I've noticed at Walden Grove we are sending home less and less kids for quarantine because they’re getting higher and higher vaccination rates,” she said. “Pima County is starting to release vaccines for kids, and that's going to improve sending kids home, too.”
She said it’s a better year in the sense that students have more normal opportunities for extracurriculars and in-school time.
Calixtro said her K-5 students have followed safety procedures well, like hand sanitizer.
“They are not at vaccination age still so that plays a big role all day long as far as the distance, the hand sanitizing and it is open what the family wants with masks, but we recommend as much as we can,” she said.
Overall, parents have been supportive and understanding, despite frustrations.
“We hear more positives than negatives, but the negative is loud,” Sarnacki said. “Most parents are understanding and we have some parents who are not very happy for whatever reason. Those are the ones who are challenging for the health assistants to get through their days because they are working so hard to take care of their children and they don't always get 100% support from the parents, but most of the time they do.”
Sarnacki said they have hired additional staff to help with COVID paperwork and she’s looking forward to doing more of her regular nursing duties again.
“At some point we have to phase back to normal. At what point can we phase back to a little more normal is to be determined,” she said. “So going forward, I see lots of hand sanitizing continuing; some teachers will be really good about assigning seats because we had to do contact tracing; a lot of returning back to sports and normal activities and friendships going forward. We are all looking forward to that.”