Sea change. A notable transformation.
As with the tumultuous era she writes about, the author of a book by that title has experienced change herself, including a pandemic that presented unexpected time to write it.
It was a labor of love, “a legacy I was hoping someone would find after I died,” that prompted Jana Suchy (yana so-ki) to meld photos, files, notes and memories from 10 years in Alaska.
“This is a personal account,” unlike two previously released large-format, coffee table books showcasing her photography. The first documents hook and line fishing, which reaps the highest quality fish. The second, the self-published “Alaska Fishing Gold Rush,” has been a hit in the Pacific Northwest, with its detailed progression of the craziness of the catch-as-fast-as-you-can fierce, fleeting derby period in Alaska fishing circa 1980s.
Reckless, ruthless, wasteful and worse, “like none other before, since or ever again. A dangerous rush to fish in just 24 hours …,” Suchy wrote in prefacing her book “Sea Change on the last frontier: a memoir, with photos.”
Boats moved too fast, sunk in bad weather; no one slept, people died. In the frenzy, fish got smooshed, their quality damaged.
These days, fishing is strictly regulated and safer.
But Suchy was there, observing and recording as a freelance journalist, and when that didn’t pay the bills, crewing aboard fishing vessels in harrowing seas.
Seeking her place
Originally from Wisconsin, land of lakes and canoes, she first came to Alaska in 1981, at age 25. She was a year out of college and spent the summer visiting her sister, searching for journalism grad school in the lower 48, but returned home and studied natural resource management.
“There was no plan, I just fell into it,” she said. “Figuring out life. There’s this old curse, ‘May you lead an interesting life.’ If things are going smoothly, it’s not necessarily interesting.”
She doesn’t do boring.
Calling herself “an accidental historian,” Suchy hadn’t set out to document an era, yet two years later found herself back in Alaska, pounding the docks for work.
She scoured small southeastern towns, volunteering in public radio, disappointed at not scoring a grant for a “portraits of Alaska” series she’d pitched. After wintering at her mom’s place in Las Vegas, it was back to Alaska.
In the man’s world of Sitka, on Baranof Island’s Pacific side, a female fishing boat skipper hired her on.
“I didn’t know what a deckhand was,” she said. Before even seeing a fish, she was scrubbing and painting, eventually baiting on the back deck.
“Going out the first time, heading for the horizon, I didn’t know what was out there, didn’t know if it would be one trip or more."
Lots of people can make a good living there, deckhands not among them, she said.
“Now, they may do better on a bigger boat. I was in for the lifestyle.”
Head-to-toe wool, no movies, music, shoulder pads, fashionable hairdos or car, just a bike. “The Sitka Sentinel ran big stories when Challenger blew and Reagan was shot; otherwise it was first-graders on a twirl bar on their first day of school.”
Just six months after arriving, a friend died at sea, a memory that still haunts her and plays a recurring part in the book. An urge to document the surroundings led her to journalism school in Montana, where she ended up living for eight years. An essay on fishing trollers as the last of the cowboys got her admitted.
Over time and with a heavy workload, she fell into depression, managing it by persevering.
“I had a journal, would go out friends, but it was pretty tough and stressful.”
Back to Sitka.
“I did get published, could write and did get read,” she said. She made the rounds of the fleet, ventured onto boats, shot pictures of everyday life.
“Home ceased to exist while I was writing and drinking coffee,” she said.
It wasn’t lucrative but led to other things, such as two successful gallery shows, one in touristy Port Townsend and a large one in Sitka. Enlargements of her images have grace seafood and coffee houses. She credits Facebook for help finding that book an audience.
“I spent a lifetime writing, in graphic design, producing all kinds of publications, radio, color posters, designed billboards … won two Addy awards, the Oscars of advertising. I’d worked on books for others going through agents and realized I can do a book, so my photos won’t die with me.”
She’d long dreamed of sharing “a sense of a thing at a place in a time.”
Suddenly and unexpectedly, the isolation of COVID would be the impetus for a book 37 years in the making.
She was “drowning in uninterrupted time, solitary confinement and fearful from watching dire headlines,” switched off the TV and started writing.
Personal and true, it’s not a chronology but a mosaic “best savored front-to-back,” she said. Difficult — the photos are so enticing. The writing involved seven weeks of 12- to 14-hour days.
On impulse, she’d left Sitka by then, burnt out on the weather and bureaucracy but without angst, returned to Wisconsin, then relocated to Tucson where she’s been developing a clientele for her intimate, artistic photography business, some from the Green Valley area. She’d resided in Bisbee and Flagstaff in the mid-1990s, and decided she wants her ashes spread in the desert when the time comes.
Writing the book, she had no problem shifting from third person to first, but extensive description was more challenging.
It was good that friends threw her 65th-birthday bash a year ago February, as shortly after, there’d be no gatherings or hugs, which she’s sorely missed, she said.
“I was surrounded by death, imagining what would happen to my cats when I died. I was spiraling downward and quarantining alone,” she said.
Thinking COVID would end by June, she wrote “with a passion, no shopping,” ate rice cakes and peanut butter over the sink.
Beforehand, Suchy felt it prudent with a deadly pandemic at play, so established a will. And as COVID wore on, she’s viewed hundreds of movies, character stories with good endings.
Her book offers a big picture of life unbridled, told through a near-50/50 mix of text, photos, adventure, underlying mystery, and yes, change. The title refers to "The Tempest" by Shakespeare with eerie similarities. It makes more sense when you read the book knowing a fathom is six feet.
Life imitating art?
All that’s missing is the salt air, diesel fumes, vessels bobbing at rest, powering up or returning to port; smoking, drinking, cussing and occasional disagreements amid chatter about fish.
Sitka’s no longer so isolated. It’s now got Internet, juice bars, gyms, Google, Amazon, colder winters and, some say, fewer and smaller fish.
Still, Suchy calls it as “my hometown in my heart.”