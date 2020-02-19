Two Tucson residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday at a Sahuarita department store.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Blevins said loss prevention officers were observing two people they thought might be shoplifting when one of them went into the bathroom and stayed there for 30 minutes.
When employees checked on the woman they caught her using drugs and called police.
Police found methamphetamine, heroin, THX wax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Alfoncina Curt's purse.
Curt, 39, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. She and Aaron Kyle Bird, 34, were also arrested on multiple felony charges.