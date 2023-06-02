Pima Animal Care Center is limiting its intake for one week because of an increase in infectious diseases, the county reported on Friday.
From June 3-10, PACC will move to emergency-only intake and will only accept pets in medical distress, pose a public safety threat or are involved in injuries to humans or animals.
On May 24, PACC announced it was seeing an increase in distemper. Since then, PACC reported treating several dogs with pneumovirus, an infection which can cause diseases like Strep zoo and distemper.
PACC is also looking to place 150 healthy dogs in foster, adoptive homes or rescue, for the three days following their Friday press release to make room for incoming infectious dogs while their vaccines take effect.
Limiting intake and placing healthy dogs to help manage and prevent the spread of disease comes at the request of Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, PACC’s Director of Veterinary Services.
“Diseased dogs coming into PACC are overwhelmingly unvaccinated,” she said. “This puts all the dogs in our care, particularly those who are stressed, at serious risk of illness. Creating what is called a ‘clean break’ is the only way we can sufficiently contain disease and prevent euthanizing otherwise adoptable pets.”
PACC said the best thing to do to protect animals in Pima County is to ensure pets have up-to-date vaccinations.
Adoption and foster services are still available. During the week, PACC is offering free microchips for anyone who takes a dog home and vaccines for their dogs at home.
Anyone who finds an injured, sick or threatening stray should contact Animal Protection Services at (520) 724-5900.
For more information or animal services, visit PACC’s website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone