Pima Animal Care Center is limiting its intake for one week because of an increase in infectious diseases, the county reported on Friday.

From June 3-10, PACC will move to emergency-only intake and will only accept pets in medical distress, pose a public safety threat or are involved in injuries to humans or animals.



