It's been a long road filled with delays and more than its share of complaints from residents, but work at the former Mercado del Sol is moving forward, its owner says.
The former Shell gas station, convenience store and cafe closed in April 2014, with owner Yong Kim citing weak business at the site at 3000 S. Camino del Sol in southern Green Valley.
In May 2015, a foreclosure auction website, Priority Postings, listed the property as sold for $301,300. However, the site didn't guarantee the information's accuracy.
Since Kim shuttered the businesses, the 1.75-acre property has remained vacant, and at times has drawn ire from residents complaining about weeds.
In September 2019, Jeetendra Yadav signed a three-year lease on the property and told the Green Valley News that he also signed a contract to buy the property when the lease ended. He said he planned to open the location that October. But nearly a year later it remains vacant; the only visible sign of progress are signs advertising that the location will sell Marathon gas — though there are no gas pumps. The signs went up months ago.
Yadav said Tuesday that he doesn't want to offer a target date for opening but said he does want the location up and running as soon as possible.
"We have to get the gas station open, and then we will expand on everything else," he said.
Among the list of potential businesses are Dunkin' (he owns the shop in Fry's Marketplace in Sahuarita), a Kababeque Indian Grill express (he owns the site, also in the Fry's Marketplace) and a convenience store.
He also will look into getting the carwash back in operation.
Right now, Yadav said he needs to upgrade equipment and get authorization from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality but he said there's a backlog due to coronavirus.
"I have (gas) dispensers waiting in Tucson, six dispensers, to be installed," he said.
Yadav wants to replace the pipes that lead from the ground into the dispensers before installing them since the station hadn't been in use since 2014.
"I'm getting quotes and I'm trying to find somebody who can come and do it," he said. "It's a big job. So you cannot expect to have them come and do them tomorrow. That's what is taking my time to get the station up and running."
Yadav also wants to do repair work on a generator, fuel tanks and a meter inside the building. And all the upgrades are adding time to the reopening.
"There's more than one moving part that I need to address to get it up and running," he said.
And while the upgrades will delay the opening, Yadav said he's ready to get the station open for business.
"I have had the dispensers sitting for close to a year in Tucson," he said. "I'm getting calls saying, 'Look, you got to come pick up your dispensers.' So, I can't wait until I get those pipes."