There are signs of life at a long-closed gas station in southern Green Valley.
Crews were installing gas pumps Friday at Mercado del Sol at Camino Encanto and Camino del Sol. The six pumps can handle 12 cars.
Owner Jeetendra Yadav said the convenience store and Marathon gas station will open in January, but he has more plans for the site. Yadav said he wants to open a lunch/dinner restaurant, a carwash and a small Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) site inside the store. Yadav owns the Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins franchise at Fry’s Marketplace in Sahuarita.
The former Shell gas station, convenience store and cafe closed in April 2014, with the owner citing weak business at the site at 3000 S. Camino del Sol.
The 1.75-acre property has remained vacant since and at times has drawn ire from residents complaining about weeds.
In September 2019, Yadav signed a three-year lease on the property and told the Green Valley News that he also signed a contract to buy the property when the lease ended.