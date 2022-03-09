Several overnight closures are planned on Interstate 19, and north- and southbound ramps at Sahuarita Road in Sahuarita beginning March 9, according to ADOT.
Traffic will be routed off and on I-19 using the exit and entrance ramps
Work is scheduled each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Work is scheduled as follows:
Wednesday night, March 9, all traffic will be directed off of southbound I-19 at Sahuarita Road and will re-enter using the on-ramp.
Wednesday night, March 9, northbound on- and off-ramp closures at Sahuarita Road
Thursday night, March 10, all traffic will be directed off of northbound I-19 at Sahuarita Road and will re-enter using the on-ramp.
Thursday night, March 10, southbound on- and off-ramp closures at Sahuarita Road
Drivers can use Pima Mine or Duval Mine roads as alternative routes.
This closure is one of several planned during the project to replace the bridge deck over I-19.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at www.az511.com.
