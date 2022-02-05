Diane Sabo says she’s a “coupon queen.”
She does two big shopping trips a month, careful to check for every coupon and sale. When she shops at Safeway, she uses the store’s app and their website for coupons.
But she started to notice the prices on her receipts were not matching the sales prices.
“The only reason it was brought to my attention was that one day something was on sale and I thought, ‘Gosh, my bill was high,’” she said. “I looked and I was charged $49 for some meat that should have been $27.”
“I’m diligent with my coupons and when I spend $250 to $350, I usually end up saving 20% to 35%. But I was only saving like 15%, which I first blamed on inflation as things have been more expensive.”
Sabo, who lives in Green Valley, said she has been overcharged at the Safeways in Green Valley and Sahuarita multiple times.
“At both stores, they were initially like deer in the headlights,” she said of the management.
She said the last time she was waiting in line for a refund on her overcharges, she started talking to people and found there were others.
“They (management) were saying no one else was having issues, but in line there were five of us waiting for refunds,” she said. “There was a young girl waiting at customer service for something who had two bags and I told her to check her receipts. She was overcharged $6.”
Sabo, who said she has been overcharged $4 to $45 each visit, is not alone when it comes to inaccurate pricing. She posted on social media twice about her experiences and each thread had 75 to 100 views and comments, most expressing similar situations.
Inspecting prices
The state Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measures Division is responsible for inspecting retail businesses for accurate scales and pricing. They do not regulate non-retail industries such as restaurants or repair shops.
From January 2021 to now, the department inspected 12 complaints at businesses in Green Valley and Sahuarita, including Petco, Circle K and the Safeway in Green Valley.
During that time, the division did almost 3,000 inspections for price accuracy statewide, including initial inspections, inspections based on complaints and re-inspections, according to division Associate Director Kevin Allen.
Allen said price accuracy for retail locations is the second-highest complaint they receive, just after fueling-related complaints.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure compliance and we do a lot of work to prevent retailers from getting civil penalties,” he said. “The consumer should be charged what is advertised and shouldn't be overcharged.”
Division officials checking price accuracy take a sample of random items on sale to see if the price is posted in a visible manner. The sample ranges from 125 products at smaller locations, like convenience stores, to 250 at larger retail locations, like grocery stores.
They also test a sample of products for their Universal Product Code (UPC) barcodes, to make sure their price databases are correct.
They will randomly select 25 products for smaller stores and 50 for larger to make sure the price listed matches what is scanned.
Allen said retailers are required to correct any overcharged items within 30 minutes of the inspection.
“If they don't correct it we can place an item off sale when the price is not accurate and they don't fix it, but that rarely happens,” he said. “Most of the time they are diligent in correcting violations and we are typically walking with a store representative who can print new tags right then and there. So by the time we go through the store the violations are corrected.”
Stores must receive a 98% compliance rate to pass price-accuracy inspections. Businesses with violations are re-inspected within six days.
Allen said while most retailers work to address violations before civil penalties are incurred, they can get “substantial” if a business fails multiple re-inspections.
“If a location fails an inspection, we continue to do re-inspections until it passes,” he said. “Once they get to a third or fourth re-inspection, if they are corporate we are reaching out to a higher level that this is a retail compliance issue and education isn't working.”
Once a re-inspection is failed, a business is charged $100 in civil penalties for each re-inspection.
Statewide from January 2021 to present, 445 civil penalties related to price accuracy were given, totaling $322,800.
Locally, two businesses received civil penalties for inaccurate prices: Walgreens on Continental Road and Speedway on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard. Walgreens had to pay $200 and Speedway had to pay $800.
Complaints
If someone thinks they have been overcharged, they can file a complaint to the division online or over the phone, and the complaint is inspected within 10 days.
Of the 12 complaints inspected in Sahuarita and Green Valley from January 2021 to present, four were deemed valid and the others were determined to be inconclusive.
On March 15, 2021, an inspector looked into a complaint on Hana Dispensary, a marijuana dispensary in Sahuarita. The complainant wrote that Hana's website provides a senior discount to those 55 and older. When he went to the store, he was told “55 is the year you’re born and then said you did not need to come back.”
The inspector spoke with the manager who said there was an issue with the website she had no control over regarding the senior discount, which had been fixed. She said the complainant was given a refund.
On Jan. 19, an inspector responded to a complaint at Petco in Sahuarita.
The complainant wrote they bought a bag of dog food for $77.99, though it was listed as being $64.99 for Pals Reward Program members, which is discounted through the product vendor, not a store sale.
The complaint was deemed valid and the inspector scanned 50 additional items to check price accuracy. There were five items being overcharged, ranging from 50 cents to $3.90 over. Two more items were being undercharged, which does not count against a store.
The inspection resulted in 90% compliance, and the prices were corrected during the inspection.
Several gas stations also received complaints, including Circle K on Nogales Highway in Sahuarita.
On Feb. 23, 2021, an inspector looked into a complaint that “the pump auto shut-off but the gallons and dollars continued to count up.”
The manager was already aware of the situation and had bagged and closed the pump. The pump failed three tests, but no violation was issued since the pump had been closed.
Unannounced inspections
Allen said businesses with devices they inspect, such as scales at grocery stores, receive inspections about every three years. He said their inspectors usually try to do as many retail inspections at a time as they can in one trip.
“With limited staff resources we try to make the travel worthwhile so we are not going back a bunch of times,” he said.
They have three inspectors based in Tucson who cover stores from parts of Pinal County down to the Mexico border, all of Pima County and areas including Gila and Graham counties.
There is one inspector who typically does the I-19 corridor, including Green Valley and Sahuarita.
Among the random inspections in 2021 was Walgreens on Continental Road in Green Valley.
On July 1, 2021, the inspector found that when they scanned 50 items, two of them were ringing up for more than advertised. One item was 50 cents overcharged and another was $1. They were hit with a $200 penalty.
On the re-inspection on July 23, 2021, they reached 98% compliance, passing, though one more item was being overcharged.
The Speedway on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard received a random inspection on July 23, 2021, where it was determined they had two overpriced items. They incurred a civil penalty for $200. It was re-inspected on Aug. 5, 2021, and three items were overcharging. They incurred another penalty of $600.
On the next re-inspection on Aug. 19, they reached 100% compliance.
Check your receipts
Sabo said Safeway ultimately told her the overcharging problems were an IT issue related to the app. Safeway’s media relations department did not respond to a phone call or email.
Sabo has been on a mission to let others know.
“Now when I'm in the parking lot and people are pulling up I tell them to look at their receipts,” she said. “Recently, one woman had three items and I told her to check. She had tonic water that was on sale for $2.99 and she was charged $3.99.”
She said like many others in the community, she is on a fixed income and relies on her efforts to save money.
“Not everybody lives in a nice house with a pool,” she said. “We got people here living on limited income.”
“This week I'm going to go to Tucson and I will keep a detailed list. I’m going to make all my purchases, keep them, make sure everything is clipped, all the coupons, to see if their computers do the same thing. If everything is correct in Tucson, then there is a real problem here.”
Allen said most retailers want to be in compliance and are often dealing with thousands of products, but the consumer should ultimately get the right price.
“They have a lot of items, sometimes they have thousands of items each week and it’s a challenge to keep up,” he said. “At the end of the day, the consumer doesn’t have control over what prices are posted and if they are not accurate the business needs to be held accountable.”