The Pima County Department of Transportation has finalized its list of road repairs for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with about $83.7 million going to the next portion of the Pavement Repair and Preservation Program that begins July 1.
District 4, which includes Green Valley and parts of Sahuarita, will see about 67 miles of local, arterial and collector road improvements in the next phase, at an estimated cost of more than $17.4 million.
Green Valley subdivisions slated for improvements over the next year include:
Green Valley Desert Meadows 2 including S. San Ray, S. San Ray A, S. San Ray B, S. San Ray C, E. Santa Inez, S. Santa Belia, E. Santa Belia, S. San Carla, E. Santa Anna, S. San Luis
Green Valley Esperanza Estates/Portillo Place including W. Circulo del Sur, W. Calle Excelso, W. Circulo del Norte
Green Valley Acres 2/Green Valley Foothills 2 including W. Paseo Potrerro, W. Paseo del Canto, W. Via de Suenos, W. Quail Dr., W Paseo Bolsa, W. Paseo Santa Isabel
Green Valley Fairways including E Verde Vista to S. Abrego Dr
Pasadera/Madera Foothills Estates/Colonia Real/Canoa Preserve including E. Kings View Ct, E. Corte Pasadera Verde, E. Mountain Top Ct, S. Camino de la Canoa, E. Corte Pasadera Verde, E. Majesty Pl., E. Corte Pasadera Cobrizo
Arterial and collector roads in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area that will see improvements over the next year include:
Arivaca Ranch Road
Arivaca Road
Arivaca Sasabe Road
Camino Holgado
Desert Ridge Drive
Elephant Head Road
Hawk Way
Helmet Peak Road
Mission Road (West Duval Mine Road to 1,888 ft. South of W. Twin Buttes Road)
Mission Twin Buttes Road
Universal Road
The complete road repair list, including arterial, collector and local roads, can be found on the Pima County Transportation Department’s website at bit.ly/PCRoadWork.
Local roads were selected based on their Pavement Condition Index (PCI) ratings, prioritizing the lowest-rated roads. Highlighted roads in the Department of Transportation’s road list indicate the “trigger” roads, or the lowest PCI roadways in each subdivision.
Arterial and collector roads were selected using the StreetSaver Pavement Management Program, and based on modeling the maximum return on investment, according to a department memo.
The newest slate of road repairs represents the latest installment in Pima County’s 10-year plan to repair and preserve all currently failed and poor roads, which are identified as having a Pavement Condition Index of 60 or less.
By 2030, all roads are expected to be in very good or better condition, with an average PCI of 80.