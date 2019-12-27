For a group of water aerobics enthusiasts, Monday and Thursday mornings at the East Center will never be the same.
After 15 years as lead instructor, Joan Defendorf has led the last of the classes she has taught for so long.
At 85, the Green Valley resident is looking forward to spending more time with Knowles, her first great-grandchild, rehearsals with Valley Voices and another singing group. The former elementary school librarian also wants to catch up on her reading.
Mind you, she'll still be splashing down from time to time in the class, Defendorf said at her “retirement” luncheon Friday at Arizona Family Restaurant. Many of the attendees have been with her since she started teaching at the facility and say their instructor helped create a community.
Water aerobics is a total body workout and Defendorf has kept it fun. The splashes are much quieter than the laughter and chatter and singing filling the pool. Recently, the class was singing "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean" and reciting, with exaggerated elocution, “The Rain in Spain Falls Mainly on the Plain.”
That’s for the swimmers who’ve had strokes and need vocal exercises, said Judy Clark, one of the new co-leaders.
“Joan’s the best singer that we’ve got, so we have to start singing a little better,” said Cindy Moore, the other co-leader of the co-ed swimming group, although it’s mostly ladies who show up religiously.
While Defendorf is credited with helping many of her students get “back in the groove” after injuries, surgeries and illnesses, she said the classes have helped keep her spirits high as well.
This camaraderie is largely unintentional, Defendorf said. It comes naturally.
“People just come in and next thing you know they’re bonding with each other and going out to lunch with each other. It’s really nice,” she said. “I think it’s because we’re in the water. We’re closer together.”