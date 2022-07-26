For a group of airmen in the Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, traditional R&R wasn’t going to cut it on their days off.
Instead, they are using their free time to volunteer at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center.
The eight airmen have been coming every other Tuesday for the last couple months, lending a much-needed hand during the summer when many winter visitor volunteers are back home.
It’s especially helpful with the increase in clients the food bank has seen.
Flight Sgt. Daniel Sayarot launched the idea out of a desire to give back and as a way to provide an opportunity for his crew.
“We saw an availability and an opportunity where I knew I could get a lot of involvement from people, it wasn't particularly strenuous labor and it is nice and air-conditioned in here,” he said. “I knew I could get a lot of volunteers and we could impact the community for a sustained amount of time instead of volunteering once and being done.”
Sayarot, who is from San Diego and now lives in Sahuarita, got the idea while driving past the SFB and exploring their services online.
“I didn't know how much they (airmen) wanted to get involved with the community or maybe it could just be the impetus to get them to volunteer, or this might be something they have always wanted to do but they just didn't know how to get the ball rolling,” he said.
The opportunity caught the eye of seven other airmen.
Dasun Harris is new to the Air Force and said it's his first volunteering opportunity.
He's from Indianapolis and spent a lot of time with family in Michigan, so the Midwest is all he'd known before Arizona.
“Once upon a time when I was younger, back in the day, me and my mom used to go to food drives and have food donated to us,” he said. “Now, it's good being the other way around, and that's why I volunteered.”
Edgar Salazar, who grew up in Arizona, liked the idea of influencing younger people to do more for their community.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity not only to help the community but get involved and give other people who might be scared to open up that possibility of helping other people out and reaching out,” he said. “I came in the first time slightly skeptical about it and the more I was able to see the impact this food bank can create in the local community, it kind of drew me in more.”
The crew has been working four at a time in the back warehouse to prepare food for distribution days.
Their tasks have included unloading and sorting pallets as well as some cleaning.
“A lot of it is the heavy lifting because the primary volunteer force here is senior in age so they can't lift as much,” Sayarot said. “We come in here, we do three hours at a time and can sort two or three pallets in that period.”
“It helps out the food bank so they have food on hand ready to give to the community.”
They are working behind the scenes, not directly with clients, something that speaks to Salazar.
“One of the most important aspects is we make that happen from behind closed doors without getting praise,” he said. “We do it out of kindness and genuinely want to be here. We don't always have to demonstrate we are the ones behind it, sometimes it's OK to be the people behind the curtains.”
SFB Director Carlos Valles said the base volunteers are welcome help during a busy time.
“During the summer months we lose a lot of snowbirds and it's difficult now with the volume we are doing,” he said. “Our numbers continue to increase and we actually had about a 25% increase in seniors coming to the food bank. We have a lot more being done with a lot less.”
He said the active-duty members bring a fresh energy to the SFB.
“We’re bringing in a young energetic group and they are helping us sustain in the summer months until the snowbirds come back,” he said.
He expects they will have them volunteer beyond the summer. It’s not the first time military personnel have lent a hand to the food bank.
Members of the Arizona National Guard were activated to help the food bank and other food banks across the state by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2020-21 as part of pandemic relief efforts.
Along with supporting the food bank and larger community, DM volunteer Christian Plumey from Hawaii said the experience has also been a team-building exercise.
“It helps build a rapport with everyone on the flight and we get to know each other outside of work because when you're working in the military it's always professional at all times,” he said. “We're still doing that here but it's building more team trust.”
Another volunteer, Hayley Reyes from Arizona, said her favorite part of the experience has been doing something for others.
“I’m not really great with socializing with people so doing things like this that are very task-oriented behind the scenes is really good and I like to do that sort of thing,” she said. “Being in the spotlight isn't my thing, so being able to do this and still being able to say I did something to help out is great.”
Jesse James Lucas said he is always seeking to grow as a person, and the opportunity is providing that.
“I'm not really a big volunteering person, I never have been, so this is different,” he said. “I get to learn something new, and have a different experience learning.“
When the crew isn’t at the SFB-CRC, they work night shifts at the base. And, they all have their own ways to balance out work, life and volunteering.
“It's definitely a weird dynamic to maneuver a community event around, but it’s more rewarding when people continue to show up because they're honestly interested on their own,” Sayarot said.
They don’t have an end date set at this point, and will continue to help at the food bank as long as they can.
Lucas said he hopes more people consider the opportunities the military can provide.
“A lot of people see the military as a last resort or last option and I think it should be a lot more peoples’ first option — to get into that space and explore life and come into themselves,” he said. “It's really stable, you get a paycheck, they pay for school, there are a lot of benefits.”
“Even if sometimes you're not necessarily feeling it or like it you get a foundation. It gives you something to stand on so you don't fall too far into a slump.”