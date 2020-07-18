The justices of the peace at Pima County Consolidated Justice Court are no longer calling the shots in day-to-day operations in what appears to be a first step in taking a hard look at how the court is run.
Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel on Friday issued an Administrative Order that handed control to Pima County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kyle Bryson, effectively pushing aside two JPs who oversaw the court.
Brutinel ordered a review that could lead to changes in the court’s management structure, appointed an interim administrator and orchestrated a major shift in power until everything is sorted out.
Consolidated Justice Court is made up of eight of the 10 Justice Courts in Pima County. Courts in Green Valley and Ajo are operated separately.
The court has seen its share of issues in the past three years:
•Justice of the Peace Paula Aboud was censured in 2017 by the state Supreme Court after she took an answer key for a test for new judges. A judge ruled that newly elected Aboud violated the code of judicial conduct on three counts.
•Justice of the Peace Keith Bee was indicted in 2018 by a federal grand jury on four counts of filing false statements on tax returns for his business, Bee Line Bus Transportation. He abruptly retired two days later.
•Lisa Royal, chief administrator for Justice Court, resigned in June after justices voted, 5-3, that they had "no confidence" in her after she pleaded guilty in a DUI case. Royal has since been rehired by Pima County as a staff member in the Criminal Justice Reform Unit. She starts Monday.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the justices of the peace “obviously have shown they can’t work together,” and calls the Administrative Order an attempt “to stop the silliness.”
“It’s just no way to run an efficient court and I think that’s what the Supreme Court wants, and we’re aligned with what they want,” he said, noting the Consolidate Court needs “to be more controlled and effective.”
The Supreme Court’s order designates Bryson as “judicial leadership” over the court, a role that has been carried out by Justice Court Presiding Judge Adam Watters. It also has him supervising Charlene Pesquiera, Chief Administrative Justice of the Peace, and allows Bryson to make changes as needed.
The order also appoints Kent Batty, retired administrator for Pima County Superior Court, as interim court administrator over the Consolidated Court starting Aug. 4.
The position had not been filled after Royal resigned. The order gives Batty “full authority over administrative matters and asks for a report on changes "as soon as practical."
Bryson and Watters didn’t return calls Saturday for comment.
Taking control of a court is not unprecedented. The Ajo court was put under the authority of Pima County Superior Court after a 2011 audit revealed record-keeping and case-processing deficiencies. Then-Justice of the Peace Maria Alvillar resigned in 2012.